Frustration as city road to be closed off for Anglian Water works at school
- Credit: Steve Adams/Brittany Woodman
Services and homeowners in a suburb town are lining up for disruption later this month as a key route is due to be closed off.
Cannerby Lane in Sprowston will be shut for three days from Monday, July 25 to Wednesday, July 27.
The county council has said Anglian Water will be carrying out work at Sprowston Community Academy to install a new main for development at the school.
The school is building a new two-storey classroom block.
Cannerby Lane has a row of shops as well as many homes who will be impacted by the closure.
John Ward, Conservative county councillor for Sprowston, said: "It will cause a bit of disruption, no doubt, but people will get used to alternative routes.
"It is an inconvenience but it is essential work that needs to be done. It has all been signposted up properly and there will still be access for the people who live there."
Alternative routes will be provided via Russell Avenue, Cromwell Road and Wroxham Road.
Lorraine Curston, chief executive of the Dawn’s New Horizon charity in Cannerby Lane which provides support to victims of domestic abuse, is not pleased about the road closure.
She said: "This will cause such a disruption within the organisation as we have clients who need to get to us in an emergency."
Michelle Garrod, owner of Aspire Hair, said she has already been asked by one concerned customer if the salon will be closed during the work.
She said: "It will be business as usual as people can still come here from the Wroxham Road end.
"But it will have an impact if people do not know their way around."
Sprowston Community Academy closes for the summer holidays on Thursday, July 21 so the work will not have any impact on students who attend the Cannerby Lane school.
An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “In order to keep road users and our engineers safe during this work, we will be closing a short section of Cannerby Lane south of its junction with Leveson Road.
"We have sent letters to residents to inform them of the work and we are working with the school to ensure access is maintained. We’d like to thank residents for their patience while we carry out this important work.”