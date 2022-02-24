Fury over city road which is 'nothing but craters'
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
The sorry state of a stretch of outer-city road in dire need of repair has got a Bowthorpe man rallying for the council to sort it.
Chapel Break Road, as well as Three Score Road and Tollgate Way near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has been flagged as a "danger" to road users by people living in the area.
Gerald Loveday, who has lived in neighbouring road The Columbine for 11 years said: "I drive this road nearly every day to take my wife to work at the NNUH. It has got worse and worse.
"It makes me really annoyed. Nothing is getting done in this area.
"I'm a person who talks my mind and I'm tired of paying my council and road tax but nobody takes any notice of these problems."
A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, which operates Norfolk Highways, confirmed work is due to take place.
The spokesman said resurfacing will take place from March 1 to 3 following a report received in January.
Mr Loveday, 65, is on the waiting list for a knee replacement and said the work can't happen soon enough.
He said: "The street is nothing but craters, speed bumps and rough surface which causes unnecessary strain to my injury."
He added that the quality of the road has gone downhill in the time he's lived there, more so since lockdown.
The self-employed handyman drives an automatic car and gets "the odd jolt from a drain cover" that sends pain up his leg.
"I'm hands on and like to see things sorted," he added, hoping that the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign can help speed up the repairs.
Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South, said: "I share Mr Loveday's concern that leaving the road in this state is dangerous for all users of the highway.
"The reason why this road - and so many others - are not getting fixed and people can't get so many other services is because organisations have had their funding slashed over the course of a decade by the government."