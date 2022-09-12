Cyclists slam delay in repairing bridge after fatal crash

The St Crispins Road bridge remains damaged after a fatal accident in February. Pictured inset is Derek Williams of the Norwich Cycling Campaign - Credit: Archant/Thomas Woods

Concrete safety barriers remain in place at a busy junction seven months after a fatal accident in which a car crashed through the fencing.

Cyclists have called for the bridge next to the St Crispins Road roundabout to be urgently repaired.

The fencing was damaged after a crash in February in which a man in his 60s died.

Norfolk County Council has confirmed St Crispins Road will be closed for five nights from Monday, September 19.

Flowers were left at the scene after the crash - Credit: Archant

This will include removing and replacing the damaged steel railings with the work taking place from 7pm to 6am each night.

Concrete barriers have narrowed the path which cyclists and pedestrians regularly use to access Marriott's Way.

Derek Williams, spokesman for the Norwich Cycling Campaign, said the work has needed to be carried out sooner.

Cyclist Derek Williams. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He described the path obstruction caused by the barrier as being a "pain" which has caused "a lot of problems for cyclists".

Mr Williams added: "It certainly needs doing as it is one of the most popular routes in the city which has become a serious commuter route now.

"The whole area needs sorting as the crossing is below standard as well.

"The path by the bridge is a two-way cycle path which has been cut down to one. This makes it difficult to pass the obstruction.

"It should have been a priority for a while."

Norfolk County Council has said the repair work later this month is being carried out at night to minimise disruption.

A diversion route will be in place to take eastbound traffic around the closure.

But motorists travelling west along St Crispins Road will not be affected.

A notice by the county council said: "A closure is required due to the plant needed for installing the new metal railings.

"The county council thanks people for their patience while this bridge repair work is carried out."

The repair work will cost £30,000.

The fatal crash in February resulted in the roundabout and a number of surrounding roads closed to all traffic for several hours.