Plan for crossing over busy road to protect school children

The busy Blue Boar Lane roundabout in Sprowston. Pictured inset is Kerry Atkins who lives nearby - Credit: Denise Bradley

Kids dashing across a busy road to access a park have prompted their alarmed parents to call for a new crossing to be installed.

Families living near the Manor Reach play park in Sprowston have asked for a pedestrian crossing to be installed across the busy Blue Boar Lane.

As well as the green space in Chopyngs Dole Close children are also forced to dodge cars when trying to get to the nearby White House Farm Primary School.

The issue was brought up during the Sprowston Town Council meeting last Wednesday.

Not only were children accessing the school and the park at risk, neighbours said, but also people trying to access the larger Blue Boar Lane park.

Chopyngs Dale Close play area at Sprowston, where parents are concerned about crossing the busy road between the Blue Boar roundabout and the Wroxham Road roundabout - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Councillors agreed to request Norfolk County Council Highways install a traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing between the Wroxham Road roundabout and Blue Boar Lane roundabout.

Kerry Atkins, 39, who lives in Chopyngs Dole Close, is in favour of the plans which will keep her 12-year-old son safer.

Chopyngs Dale Close play area at Sprowston, where parents are concerned about crossing the busy road between the Blue Boar roundabout and the Wroxham Road roundabout - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: "Cars coming over the roundabout are usually quite good but I am surprised there have never been any accidents.

"There are a lot of children living in the estate on the other side.

"We have been here since these new homes were built and cars can go quickly around this little estate. Anything introduced to keep kids safe is a positive move."

Sprowston mum Kerry Atkins - Credit: Ben Hardy

Reuben Barnard, 42, who lives next to the Manor Reach play park, said: "It's a bit of a pain trying to cross the road as there is always traffic coming from Blue Boar Lane at the roundabout.

"Getting out of the nearby Tesco and Lidl is very busy."

However a 36-year-old dad-of-two living in the estate, who did not wish to be named, added: "There are traffic lights in Blue Boar Lane already so a crossing could cause a constant build up of traffic."

Traffic at the Blue Boar roundabout and the Wroxham Road roundabout near to the Chopyngs Dale Close play area at Sprowston - Credit: Denise Bradley

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We look forward to receiving the request from members of Sprowston Town Council.

"We will then speak to the council to better understand their concerns and whether it is appropriate to introduce any further safety measures.”