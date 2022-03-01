Man involved in triple-car crash calls for A47 to be dualled

Michael Foran, 33, (inset, top right) was involved in a three car pile up in Hockering along the A47. Dualling the road was supported by local councillor Bill Borrett (inset bottom right) - Credit: Submitted

A city man who saw his life flash before his eyes when he was involved in a three-car pile up has called for a "precarious" stretch of the A47 to be dualled as soon as possible.

Michael Foran, who lives in Mile Cross, was travelling along the A47 on February 22 towards Hockering.

Waiting to make a right turn into Park Lane, Mr Foran had another vehicle collide with his car.

The 33-year-old man said the incident - which wrote his motor off - was entirely avoidable if the section had two lanes.

Mr Foran said: "I had stopped and was waiting to turn right. A car went around me on the left and then, suddenly, a car collided with them and then into me."

Michael's company car was severely damaged during the three car pile up. - Credit: Michael Foran

Mr Foran added: "There are about three different junctions in that part of the road - you wonder why it hasn't been made into a dual carriageway already."

While everyone involved was able to walk way, Mr Foran has a bad case of whiplash which has affected his work.

While everyone involved walked away, Michael said that has suffered severe whiplash. - Credit: Michael Foran

It comes after years of pressure from this paper, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and Norfolk County Council on government to fund the works.

National Highways has confirmed work on the stretch is planned between North Tuddenham and Easton.

Bill Borrett, (Cons) councillor for the area, said: "That particular junction is very dangerous, which is why I support the dualling of the A47 that National Highways is currently delivering.

"It has however taken them far too long and I would like to see much quicker progress.

"The road is too dangerous for local traffic and the longer it takes the worse it is."

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care. - Credit: Matthew Usher

National Highway programme leader, Chris Griffin, said: "The safety of those using the A47 is a key priority, and we are promoting a multi-million pound scheme to upgrade this key road between North Tuddenham and Easton.

"Under the plans, the village of Hockering will be bypassed to the south with all direct accesses to the dual carriageway closed and access provided via two new grade separated junctions at Wood Lane and Norwich Road.

"The existing A47 will remain in place as a local access road."