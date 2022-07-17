Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Cyclists calling for urgent safety upgrade to 'dangerous' A47 bike path

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:51 AM July 17, 2022
Derek Williams (left) and Peter Silburn from Norwich Cycling Campaign by the A47 bike path over the River Yare in Norwich

Derek Williams (left) and Peter Silburn from Norwich Cycling Campaign on the narrow shared use bike and pedestrian path by the side of the A47 over the River Yare, on the edge of Norwich - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Campaigners are demanding a dangerous path along the A47 used by a lot of cyclists is upgraded as a matter of urgency.

The Norwich Cycling Campaign has said the path over the bridge which goes over the River Yare and links Whitlingham Broad and Postwick hub needs investment from Norfolk County County and National Highways, which is responsible for the road.

Members praised the new bike paths around Broadland Business Park and Postwick, as well as the National Cycle Route 1 past Whitlingham.

But they said the narrow A47 path built around1990, used by a lot of commuters to and from the business park and families, was the "missing link" that needed fixing.

Richard Bearman, chairman of Norwich Cycling Campaign, on the bike path next to the A47 over the River Yare

Richard Bearman, chairman of Norwich Cycling Campaign, on the shared use bike and pedestrian path next to the A47 over the River Yare on the edge of Norwich - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Group member Derek Williams, 68, from the Golden Triangle, said: "It is a dangerous situation that needs sorting. This is urgent.

"If you build a road it needs to be safe for everybody. You need a crash barrier between the path and road and a higher fence on the side of the bridge.

"When you are on the path you want to get along it as quickly as possible."

Most Read

  1. 1 Drunk female 'causing issues' in Norwich arrested
  2. 2 Thickthorn could shut for nine days - to stop years of disruption
  3. 3 When will new city centre hotel open?
  1. 4 Multiple cars damaged in criminal rampage near Tesco store
  2. 5 10-bed period home with its own ballroom for sale near Norwich for £1.5m
  3. 6 Why is this NR2 chippy ranked as one of the best places to eat in Norwich?
  4. 7 5 restaurants and takeaways in Norwich which have received awards in 2022
  5. 8 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
  6. 9 Play area closed at city pub just weeks after reopening
  7. 10 Couple's shock as 30kg plant pot nabbed from doorstep

He added the speed limit should be reduced to 50mph for that section of road.

Derek Williams, Richard Bearman and Peter Silburn from Norwich Cycling Campaign group

Members of the Norwich Cycling Campaign who want the safety of a shared use bike and pedestrian path by the side of the A47 over the River Yare, on the edge of Norwich, improved. From left, Derek Williams, chairman Richard Bearman and group membership secretary Peter Silburn - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The group, which has 230 followers and 75 members, believes the ideal solution is a separate bridge for cyclists and pedestrians.

Mr Williams said the path was well-used because it was a good way to get into the city from the east of Norwich and the only route over the river.

Group chairman Richard Bearman, 68, said: "This is the missing link."

Peter Silburn, 66,  group membership secretary, said it was important not to have gaps in the cycling network.

Keen cyclist John Claxton, 66, who wants to see improvements to the A47 bike path over the River Yare

Keen cyclist John Claxton, 66, who wants to see improvements to the A47 bike path over the River Yare - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Cyclist John Claxton, 66, from Thorpe, said you could not pass another cyclist on the "unsafe path" and got a lot of headwind from HGVs.

A county council spokesman said: “Improved cycling and walking infrastructure plays an important part in the delivery of our transport strategy for Norfolk and support the Government’s ambition for cycling and walking to be the natural first choice for many journeys with half of all journeys in towns and cities being cycled or walked by 2030. We have published an infrastructure plan for Greater Norwich.

National Highways was approached for comment.

Norfolk County Council
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Castle Fine Art in Norwich has moved to larger premises - the former Jules store just a few doors down in Castle Street

Exclusive

Location of national brand's new city store revealed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Dean Fallaize, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Norfolk Live News

Police hunting wanted man in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Heath House, Gertrude Road, pub of the week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City Council

Flat conversion plan throws future of pub into question

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Construction work to build 520 homes at Postwick off Smee Lane between the Broadland Business Park a

Norfolk County Council | Special Report

Homeowners will be left without street lights in new estate

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon