Cyclists calling for urgent safety upgrade to 'dangerous' A47 bike path

Campaigners are demanding a dangerous path along the A47 used by a lot of cyclists is upgraded as a matter of urgency.

The Norwich Cycling Campaign has said the path over the bridge which goes over the River Yare and links Whitlingham Broad and Postwick hub needs investment from Norfolk County County and National Highways, which is responsible for the road.

Members praised the new bike paths around Broadland Business Park and Postwick, as well as the National Cycle Route 1 past Whitlingham.

But they said the narrow A47 path built around1990, used by a lot of commuters to and from the business park and families, was the "missing link" that needed fixing.

Group member Derek Williams, 68, from the Golden Triangle, said: "It is a dangerous situation that needs sorting. This is urgent.

"If you build a road it needs to be safe for everybody. You need a crash barrier between the path and road and a higher fence on the side of the bridge.

"When you are on the path you want to get along it as quickly as possible."

He added the speed limit should be reduced to 50mph for that section of road.

The group, which has 230 followers and 75 members, believes the ideal solution is a separate bridge for cyclists and pedestrians.

Mr Williams said the path was well-used because it was a good way to get into the city from the east of Norwich and the only route over the river.

Group chairman Richard Bearman, 68, said: "This is the missing link."

Peter Silburn, 66, group membership secretary, said it was important not to have gaps in the cycling network.

Cyclist John Claxton, 66, from Thorpe, said you could not pass another cyclist on the "unsafe path" and got a lot of headwind from HGVs.

A county council spokesman said: “Improved cycling and walking infrastructure plays an important part in the delivery of our transport strategy for Norfolk and support the Government’s ambition for cycling and walking to be the natural first choice for many journeys with half of all journeys in towns and cities being cycled or walked by 2030. We have published an infrastructure plan for Greater Norwich.”

National Highways was approached for comment.