'We must remember him' - Veteran calls for memorial to hero friend
A young, "inspirational" Falklands War hero who died in the conflict could be given a memorial 40 years on.
Frank Armes, 21, a keen Norwich City fan who grew up in the Heartsease area, joined the Royal Navy on January 17, 1978, which was a lifelong dream.
The marine engineer mechanic was tragically killed on May 25, 1982, along with 18 other crew, while stationed on HMS Coventry off West Falkland.
He would have been at the front of the vessel in the engine room at the time of the attack which also injured 30 people.
And now his pal, Gavin Scott, 58, from Costessey, who got to know Mr Armes during Navy training after he joined up aged 16, has started a Crowdfunder to raise £2,000 for a permanent memorial bench in the city.
Mr Scott, who was an able seaman and on HMS Penelope during the war, said: "Frank had a wicked and dry sense of humour. He was one of those people you aspired to be like. He was a great sportsman. He loved Norwich.
"The attack on HMS Coventry and Frank's death has stayed with me for 40 years. He was my friend and my brother in arms. People in the services become family.
"It is soul-destroying when you lose a ship."
The father-of-three, who left the Navy in 1988, said it was wrong and heart-breaking there was no permanent memorial in Norwich for people to remember all 255 British servicemen who fell during the Falklands conflict.
"It is the forgotten war. A lot of the servicemen who lost their lives were young lads," he added.
Mr Scott believed there was strong support from people living in Norwich for a memorial bench and was shocked at the response to his fundraiser which has already raised £1,200.
He said the lack of support from Norwich City Council was a contrast to community support from organisations within Stalham which will mark the life of Royal Navy serviceman Richard Dunkerley, 22, who lived in the town and died on May 21, 1982, while on HMS Ardent, with a memorial service.
A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: “Officers have been in contact with Mr Scott about progressing the idea of placing a memorial bench within one of Norwich’s parks.
“The council is also happy to engage with any organisers wishing to plan a formal commemorative event in Norwich."
The Falklands War
Fighting broke out by air, land and sea between Argentina and the UK in 1982 over 10 weeks of the undeclared war.
The conflict was over two British dependent territories in the South Atlantic - the Falkland Islands and its territorial dependency, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.
It started on April 2 when Argentina invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands, followed by the invasion of South Georgia the next day.
On April 5, the British government dispatched a naval task force to engage the Argentine navy and air force before making an amphibious assault on the islands.
The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with an Argentine surrender on 14 June, returning the islands to British control.
In total, 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders died during the hostilities.