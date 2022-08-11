Plea for more toilets and blue badge parking bays in city centre

Parents Alexandra and James Hazell in 2021 with their daughter Anastasia, who died in March 2022 - Credit: Alex Hazell

A mother who lives in pain has said disabled people and the elderly are "cut out" of the city centre due to a lack of facilities - be it parking or public toilets.

Alexandra Hazell, 36, from Rollesby, cannot walk more than 500 yards without experiencing pain because of her rheumatoid arthritis

Mrs Hazell, who lived in Heartsease until 2013, wants to fight for people's rights after her daughter Anastasia, who died in March 2022 aged seven, ended up in a wheelchair due to a brain tumour.

Couple Alexandra and James Hazell with their son Ryker, who is now three, and daughter Anastasia, who died in March 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden, Archant Norfolk 2021

The charity worker, who has a three-year-old son and is seven months pregnant, said: "I understand why the city is being pedestrianised - I hate fumes.

"However parking has become the be all and end all of my life.

"If I park in the Castle Quarter then walking to the market or the Lanes is just too far.

"For people with children, the disabled, elderly or those living far out, you don't have the option but to travel by car.

"You need to have a certain amount of accessibility - St Stephens even before the works began was very difficult to access for people like me.

"There needs to be disabled bays in pedestrianised zones."

Norwich City Council said there are "a number of options available" for blue badge drivers.

People with disabilities can park in certain spaces when they have a blue badge - Credit: Archant

Mrs Hazell added that public and accessible toilets had also presented her family with problems.

This is because she believes there are not enough facilities, they are too far apart and they are not geared up well enough for disabled users.

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: "There are a number of parking options available for blue badge holders and we do our utmost to ensure public toilets near Norwich market and in our multi-storey car parks are accessible.

"There are also accessible toilets that other city organisations and businesses provide."

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said: "Everyone should be able to access the city.

"Our aim is to improve the experience for those who want to live, work or visit Norwich, including those with limited mobility. We are keen to hear from people and look into any concerns they have."











