Cafe could reopen in former riverside pub before Christmas

How The Buck in Thorpe St Andrew will look after work has finished on its conversion from a pub into a cafe and mini business enterprise - Credit: Unsworth Architects

A cafe and takeaway could open in an historic pub before Christmas after conversion plans were given the green light.

Norwich firm Black Orange Investments applied to Broadland District Council to refurbish and turn The Buck in Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, into a cafe.

The full application also included creating an office and retail area in the Grade II-listed building as well as converting storage areas on the grounds of the former pub into three units for businesses for either a nail salon, beauticians, massage therapist, hairdressers or golf simulator.

Nicole Wright, director of Planning Places - Credit: Joakim Boren

Nicole Wright, director of Planning Places, which acted as agents for the applicant, said work could start on the cafe, hot food takeaway and office space in October and hoped it could be completed by Christmas.

She said there had been a lot of interest from local businesses in taking on the lease and it was hoped the office could be used by someone selling artisan craft items.

Ms Wright said: "We have listened to people's valid concerns and it will create business venues and provide services for people in the area. It is going to be a brilliant project. There is no intention to change the name.

"The applicant wants to create a cafe that is attractive to families. We appreciate The Buck is a special building for people in the area. We are keen to bring new life to it."

The planning director hoped the extra three units would be open next spring and between 10-15 jobs would be created through the redevelopment.

The Buck, which already includes a two-bedroom flat, dates back to the 12th century and has been vacant since 2019 when it was sold to Black Orange Investments.

The Buck in Thorpe St Andrew which has been closed since 2019 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The 17 car park spaces will remain.

County councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Contributed

Thorpe St Andrew Conservative county councillor Ian Mackie said: "I'm disappointed The Buck wont be used as a pub. I'm not convinced the proposals agreed are not in keeping with the area.

"They will potentially cause significant highway issues. I'm concerned existing businesses could be adversely affected. This is a great historic building and people want it preserved."

Ms Wright believed many people would walk, cycle or use the bus to get to the new enterprises, which were needed.



