Couple's plea for new bridge connecting suburb to broad

A city couple has asked the council for a bridge or walkway connecting Thorpe with Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Veronica Byrne

A couple have approached the council asking it to consider building a new bridge over the River Yare.

Veronica and Patrick Byrne, who live in Rosedale Crescent in Thorpe Hamlet, say a bridge connecting the suburb to Whitlingham Broad would not only be more eco-friendly but would connect communities more effectively.

The pair frequently walk around the lake, but have to drive as a direct route is cut off by the river and railway track in between.

Veronica said: "We normally take the car from Thorpe Hamlet to Whitlingham Broads which is about four miles.

"It's too far for us to walk so we have to drive and then park up somewhere. But it's less than a mile as the crow flies.

Mr and Mrs Byrne are regular visitors to places such as Whitlingham Park and believe a bridge across the local river would help reduce traffic pollution in the area. - Credit: Veronica Byrne

"We always walk along on our side of the river and think how nice it would be to have a bridge here."

Patrick added: "Since Covid we have done a lot of walks around the Hamlet area - we also see people walking around too and they're saying you only see so much north of the river.

"The parks are more maintained south of here so would be nice to have a way of getting across without the need to drive or risking life and limb."

Vanessa said: "It would also reduce the traffic and pollution in the area with more people walking or cycling."

Sewage described as 'bubbling' has been found in the River Yare near Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

Mr and Mrs Byrne have emailed transport for Norwich manager Jeremy Wiggin.

He said: "I can certainly understand the logic.

"Whitlingham Broad is a lovely place to visit and the river and railway provide an obstacle to access from Yarmouth Road/Thorpe Road, requiring you to go into the city to then come back out again.

"My initial thoughts, based on similar structures built elsewhere, is that a substantial amount of funding would be required as the structure would need to span a significant distance and would be of sufficient height to safely clear the railway."

Vanessa added: "We would encourage more people to speak to their councillors about things like this.

"If everyone who thought about introducing a new bridge contacted their councillor, more things might get done.

"If people don't say anything to begin with then the council won't know what the public want."