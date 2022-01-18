Posh play area's facelift courtesy of £100k investment

A new play area is under construction on Breckland Road in Costessey. Town Council chairman Dan Burrill by the site. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

After nearly a decade in the works a tired play park in a city suburb has been transformed thanks to more than £100,000 in investment.

Eight years ago the Costessey Town Council began its revamp of the Breckland Road Park which was falling apart at the joins.

But piece by piece the council has replaced the sad swings and slides with swanky toys to be enjoyed by families throughout the area.

The chairman of the Costessey Town Council, Dan Burrill, said: "We are very happy at the progress the park has made.

"Some of the items were showing their age and needed replacing which the town council were happy to invest."

Gary Blundell, vice chairman of the town council, added: "Over the last eight years we've been adding to the park piece by piece.

"We've installed things like a rock climbing apparatus, ziplines, football goals and we've got one last major piece to go."

The piece in question is a large multi-piece structure in the shape of a truck which allows children to slide, climb, swing and crawl through tunnels to their heart's content.

The design of the final piece of play park - Credit: Gary Blundell

Mr Blundell continued: "After feedback saying there wasn't much for toddlers to play on we made it our mission to provide equipment for all ages, being accessible to everyone."

In total the shiny new play thing will cost in the region of £103,000 with £56,000 of the cost put up by local developers.

The town council agreed to cover the rest from their reserves.

The 47-year-old vice chairman added: "Some people might wonder why we are spending so much on what is essentially play equipment.

"Unfortunately, this equipment isn't cheap and you also have to take into account the safety aspect.

"We have to make sure that what we are building is as future-proof as it can be."

Once the park in Breckland is finished another play area is set to undergo changes, this time in Queen's Hill.

Mr Burrill said: "I strongly suspect the council will have to dip into reserves for that as we take on more facilities in the area.

"These things take time - unfortunately you can't just rip everything out and put a new piece in straight away because it's not a cheap process."

