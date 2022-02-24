News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Hilarity' as human error sees country lane sign misspelled

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:00 PM February 24, 2022
A road sign has been misspelled in Taverham. Pictured inset is local Brian Hume

Is it Break Farm Lane or Breck Farm Lane? 

That is the question being asked in a city suburb where a country lane appears to have two different names.

Broadland District Council has admitted a "human error" meant a new sign was ordered with the spelling as Break rather than Breck for Breck Farm Lane in Taverham.

Breck Farm Lane in Taverham 

The road connecting to Marriott's Way is mainly used by dog walkers with only three homes on it.

Fortunately neighbours say there has not been much disruption as a result of the gaffe. 

Brian Hume, 79, who lives in Breck Farm Lane said: "As soon as the sign went up a week or two ago we said 'That is interesting'. 

"The sign got knocked down by people messing about and they have put this new one in for some reason. Who knows why." 

Brian Hume, who lives in Breck Farm Lane in Taverham 

Sue Robinson, 70, who often goes for dog walks along Breck Farm Lane added: "Whoever put it in may not be able to spell.

"It's not a busy lane but presumably they will put a new one in soon."

Kevin Orford, 61, who was walking along the lane on Tuesday afternoon, said: "It has always been known as Breck Farm Lane. Someone has obviously made a mistake." 

Is it Breck Farm Lane or Break Farm Lane? 

Breck Farm is located in Breck Farm Lane.

The word 'Breck' means a stretch of rough or sandy undulating ground, scattered trees or the pine hedges which are a feature of the Norfolk Brecks. 

Taverham district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou said she reported the sign to Broadland District Council.

She added: "It's not causing any confusion - just a lot of hilarity among locals that they can't get the name right. 

"Someone may not know this area or did not look properly. The original sign had gone missing due to anti-social behaviour." 

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, councillor for Taverham North

A spokeswoman for Broadland District Council said: "We are aware of the issue with incorrect signage at Breck Farm Lane.

"As new signs are delivered directly to our installer, we were unable to spot this error before installation.

"The incorrect spelling was reported last week and a replacement sign was ordered immediately, which we hope to install within the coming weeks.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

