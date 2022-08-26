Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city

Drivers and business owners have reacted with joy at the news roadworks on a busy city junction have been ditched until next year.

The repair work to existing traffic signals at Boundary Junction - where the ring road meets Aylsham Road, Cromer Road and Reepham Road - were due to begin on September 5 and last until October 21.

But with ongoing projects elsewhere in Helleson - including delayed engineering works at Hospital Lane and Drayton High Road and CityFibre's works in the likes of Nursery Close, Cottinghams Drive and Middleton's Lane - Hellesdon folk have complained feeling marooned and "entrapped".

Shelagh Gurney, county and district councillor for Hellesdon. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Conservative county councillor and Hellesdon Parish Council chairwoman Shelagh Gurney told the Evening News that she has been contacted by people in Hellesdon in their droves to complain about the volume of works.

She said the plans for Boundary Junction were the last straw.

"I have been inundated with concerns of the feeling of entrapment in the community and not being able to get out of the area in terms of highways still being blocked or general road delays," Mrs Gurney said.

"With the cabling issues, and Drayton High Road, plus the Hospital Lane Closure and the new zebra crossing outside Hellesdon High School which has been temporary stopped now ... I think the salient point to make here is that it is going to have to be done, just not right now.

"There is never going to be a good time to do it but there are certainly better times to do it - or at least more suitable times to do it - and in my opinion now is not that time because of everything else that is still going on in Hellesdon.

"With that in mind, I had a lot of discussions this week and last week with highways and officers at county hall and put forward that the people in Hellesdon were incredibly unhappy.

"Ultimately the decision came from officers. After lengthy discussions with County Hall we came to the conclusion collectively that the best way forward was to postpone."

Roadworks are set to get under way around Boundary Junction in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

Mrs Gurney said that the repair works will be scheduled for the next financial year.

The works at Boundary Junction, costing £500,000, are part of a wider and ongoing upgrade scheme across the county.

Norfolk County Council said this will result in some short-term disruptions but the replacement of the traffic lights will ensure long term reliability.

A spokesman for the council confirmed that the works have been postponed but added there is no set date for when they will take place.

He did however say that it will happen when there is more capacity on the road network as the work is needed at some stage to improve reliability of the junction in the long-term.

In a public information statement, the council said: "Since the scheme was originally planned, there has been an unforeseen increase in the number of roadworks taking place in the area, including the private developer works on Hospital Lane being extended.

"While this decision has not been taken lightly, we have taken on board local concerns and concluded that continuing with these works was no longer an option at the present time."

Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre of Retail Research said: "There is no end to roadworks in Norwich and Norfolk.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre of Retail Research. Picture: Joshua Bamfield - Credit: Joshua Bamfield

"I puts people off coming here. I don't think that businesses and people are taken into account - there's no overall strategy.

"Everything takes a lot longer now than you'd expect.

"The delay is good news, it's helpful.

"Any measures that reinforce the fact that Norwich is a pleasant place to be is great but it can be hell getting to Norwich."