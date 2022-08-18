Busy junction closure could mean death knell for business, bosses warn

Special Report

Amran Hussen, manager of Red Mango in Norwich outside the restaurant - Credit: Red Mango

Bosses have said they may need to shut up shop for good due to major works on a key city route.

Norfolk County Council has announced urgent upgrades will be taking place for the traffic lights and road surface at the Boundary junction.

Both Aylsham Road and Cromer Road will also be closed at the junction of Boundary Road and Mile Cross Lane.

Amran Hussen, manager of Red Mango, is considering closing his restaurant throughout September due to the disruption.

However he fears this may be the nail in the coffin for his business.

Red Mango takeaway on Boundary Road in Hellesdon - Credit: Google

Mr Hussen said: "We understand the works need to be carried out but it will mean business will suffer greatly.

"People are not spending as much money as they used to after Covid anyway. These roadworks are like a stone to the head.

"I might need to shut down completely as it is not viable for us."

Roadworks are set to get under way around Boundary Junction in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

Norfolk County Council was contacted for comment.

The £500,000 works will begin on September 5 and are expected to last until October 21.

A fully signed official diversion route will be in place.

Steve Kerrison, owner of Kerrison Toys in Aylsham Road, said the work is a "complete overkill".

Steve Kerrison, owner of Kerrison Toys - Credit: James Weeds

The businessman said: "Hellesdon is suffering enough as it is with CityFibre and other roadworks.

"Quite frankly people are fed up with it.

"Luckily customers will still be able to access our rear car park from the ring road. Without that it would have been very difficult.

"These roadworks seem to have changed dramatically since it was first proposed last year.

"This could be worse than Sweet Briar Road."

CityFibre said it works closely with the county council to ensure overall disruption is reduced as much as possible.

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county councillor for Hellesdon, said: "I have had lots of feedback from people concerned about getting back into the city.

"They have been very tolerant but are now coming to the end of their tether.

Shelagh Gurney, county and district councillor for Hellesdon. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

"At the same time there is a demonstrable need for the traffic lights to be replaced. They have been there in excess of 25 years."