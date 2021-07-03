Restaurant plan for former Boots chemist looks set for go ahead

Published: 8:56 AM July 3, 2021 Updated: 9:03 AM July 3, 2021

The former Boots in Colman Road, Norwich, could be turned into a restaurant/takeaway. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Plans to turn a former Boots chemist into a restaurant and takeaway look set to be given the go-ahead by councillors.

The Boots chemist on Colman Road, in Eaton, closed during the pandemic last year, despite the protestations of councillors and neighbours.

The high street brand pharmacy shut its doors in August 2020, after opting not to renew the lease on its unit.

Earlier this year, plans were lodged with Norwich City Council to convert the former unit into a new restaurant and takeaway, adding to the four eating venues already on the parade.

However, this would be the only place on the parade offering people the opportunity to dine in, with Greggs, East Chinese, Domino's and Papa John's all takeaway only.

And on Thursday, the plans from Cengiz Ceker to turn it into The Sultan Restaurant and Coffee Shop will go before the council's planning committee, with officers recommending it go ahead.

If approved, the venue will create six full-time jobs and five part-time ones, opening from 6am until midnight seven days a week.

After the application was submitted, a handful of objections from neighbours were sent to the council, citing concerns over noise from the restaurant, customer parking and the number of food outlets already operating on the parade.

One person wrote: "At the moment we have the benefit of quiet in the mornings. Allowing the premise to open at 6am after only closing at 12am means constant addition of noise keeping people up later and walking them up early."

The restaurant would provide seating for 80 people, with documents submitted with the bid suggesting the owners anticipate the majority of customers would dine in.

It has not been revealed at this stage what type of food would be served, though the documents add there will be halal options available.

In her report recommending the scheme for approval, case officer Lara Emerson wrote: "It has been confirmed by the applicant that the majority of customers would dine in and indeed the site plan submitted shows there would be approximately 80 seats within the restaurant."

Councillors will consider the application on Thursday.