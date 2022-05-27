All the changes to bin collections in Norwich over jubilee bank holiday
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009
With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee fast approaching people across the city will be gearing up for a weekend of festivities.
Parties and celebrations inevitably mean bins will pile up with rubbish like paper plates or unwanted sausage rolls.
But with it being a bank holiday, your collection day will likely change meaning a longer wait for it to be emptied.
Here is how bin collections in and around Norwich will change over the forthcoming weeks.
Norwich City Council
Normal collections will start again from Monday, June 13.
Broadland Council
Bins will be collected earlier than normal this weekend.
Collections return to normal on Monday, June 13.
South Norfolk Council
Garden waste collections will run one day behind on the week of Monday, June 6.
