All the changes to bin collections in Norwich over jubilee bank holiday

Changes to bin collections in and around Norwich over the jubilee bank holiday weekend - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee fast approaching people across the city will be gearing up for a weekend of festivities.

Parties and celebrations inevitably mean bins will pile up with rubbish like paper plates or unwanted sausage rolls.

MORE: 8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee

But with it being a bank holiday, your collection day will likely change meaning a longer wait for it to be emptied.

Here is how bin collections in and around Norwich will change over the forthcoming weeks.

Bin collection days are changing over the bank holiday weekend - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Norwich City Council

Normal collections will start again from Monday, June 13.

Broadland Council

Bins will be collected earlier than normal this weekend.

Collections return to normal on Monday, June 13.

South Norfolk Council

Garden waste collections will run one day behind on the week of Monday, June 6.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.