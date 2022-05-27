Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
All the changes to bin collections in Norwich over jubilee bank holiday

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:41 PM May 27, 2022
Blue recycling bins from Norwich City Council.

Changes to bin collections in and around Norwich over the jubilee bank holiday weekend

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee fast approaching people across the city will be gearing up for a weekend of festivities.

Parties and celebrations inevitably mean bins will pile up with rubbish like paper plates or unwanted sausage rolls.

But with it being a bank holiday, your collection day will likely change meaning a longer wait for it to be emptied.

Here is how bin collections in and around Norwich will change over the forthcoming weeks.

Bin collection days are changing over the bank holiday weekend

Norwich City Council

Normal collections will start again from Monday, June 13.

Broadland Council 

Bins will be collected earlier than normal this weekend.

Collections return to normal on Monday, June 13. 

South Norfolk Council

Garden waste collections will run one day behind on the week of Monday, June 6.

