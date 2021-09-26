News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

'More of a service than a business': Bid to turn pub into local shop

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 9:30 AM September 26, 2021   
Pub of the Week, The Forge in Philadelphia Lane, Norwich.; Photo by Simon Finlay

The Forge in Philadelphia Lane, Norwich.; Photo by Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant

A pub that closed with little warning earlier this year could be turned into a convenience store.

Logesvaran Nadarajan has applied to Norwich City Council to convert The Forge in Philadelphia Lane into a shop, which he says will be "more of a service than a business" for the neighbouring community.

But he faces objection from the Campaign for Real Ale, which is keen for it to restart its life as a boozer.

Mr Nadarajan said the vision for the shop would fill what he sees as a void in NR3 - a miniature supermarket where people can pick up their groceries, fresh and frozen, alcohol or tobacco.

He said: "In the area there really isn't much in the way of shops - it is almost entirely residential and does not really have many shops at all.

You may also want to watch:

"We are not trying to attract people from out of the area, we're looking to provide something for the people living nearby so they don't have to get into their cars to get groceries. Really we want to be more of a service than a business."

But Richard Dixon, pub protections officer for the Campaign for Real Ale's local branch, said it would be "a sad loss" for it to no longer be a pub.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chaos on ‘free-for-all' city street after double yellows disappear
  2. 2 Mayhem at some petrol pumps - but how are other city garages faring?
  3. 3 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
  1. 4 Shoe outlet opens first city centre branch in former Carphone Warehouse
  2. 5 SOLD! Royal Arcade goes for £2m MORE than guide price
  3. 6 Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’
  4. 7 Golden Triangle pub goes up for sale for half a million
  5. 8 Mayhem across city as drivers race to the petrol pumps
  6. 9 Pensioner can't leave home because of 'obstacle course' outside
  7. 10 'Amazing' teen denied urgent mental health referral weeks before death

He said: "We certainly do not want to lose another pub in that area. I would hate to see it converted into a shop rather than a pub.

"We've already lost the Woodcock and the Dyers Arms near there,  so it would be a shame to lose another one."

Mr Dixon added that CAMRA would be submitting a formal objection to the plans.

But Mr Nadarajan is hopeful the plans will be given the green light and the store can open for business before Christmas.

The pub announced its permanent closure on Facebook in January, with its owners announcing that it had been sold.

It had been known as the pub for more than 30 years, having been renamed to it in 1984. According to the Norfolk Pubs website it was previously known as the Loaf.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moorish in the Golden Triangle

New café serves a hundred customers in two hours on opening day

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
bus skipping red light tombland

Video

WATCH: Bus and cyclist skip red light in city

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Visit Norfolk | Video

Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

Norwich Theatre Royal | Video

Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon