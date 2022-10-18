Fresh bid to revamp petrol station after council refusal

The Lenwade petrol station which could be revamped and district councillor Peter Bulman (pictured) - Credit: Google/Angela Sharpe Photography

Rejigged plans to upgrade a petrol station near the River Wensum have been lodged after they were previously thrown out by the council.

Plans have been submitted to demolish the canopy and fuel pump area of the Murco Lenwade Service Station in Fakenham Road and replace it with a higher canopy.

The bid also wants to convert the MOT bays to a garage shop and store and has been put forward to Broadland District Council by owner Mr Subasinghe Priyadarshani.

The garage in Fakenham Road, Lenwade, which could be revamped if Broadland District Council approve plans - Credit: Google

Mr Priyadarshani, from Fuel energy UK, put in for full planning for similar plans but with a drive-through hand car wash and hot food takeaway service to Broadland earlier this year.

It was thrown out in July.

This was because of "significant levels of noise and disturbance" from the car wash to nearby homeowners.

There were also safety concerns for drivers and people on foot, "insufficient information" demonstrating the risk of pollution and adverse impacts to the River Wensum and Broads.

Peter Bulman, who represents the Lenwade area for Broadland District Council for the Conservatives - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Conservative district councillor, Peter Bulman, who objected to the previous plans, said: "The people living in the area were not happy about it.

"Lenwade has a grocers, bakers fish and chip shop and general shop. The facilities in the area are enough to satisfy most people's needs."

He had concerns over effects of potential pollutants on the Wensum Valley from the A1067 business.

The design and access statement from Mr Priyadarshani said: "Like similar villages in the area, there is an increasing need for access to retail shops.

"The site at present provides an older style 1950s servicing garage that has grown out of context with what it was originally built for.

"The facility needs improvement to form a modern shop and forecourt that will serve the community far better and ensure the legacy of the site for future generations.

"The modernisation will provide an environmental benefit as the shop will use lower energy than current usage."

It added the formerly proposed one-way system through the garage had been removed and no evidence was found of significant hydrocarbon impacted or soils or groundwater related to spills.

Nigel Barrett, manager of Kellys Bakery in Fakenham Road, said: "It could bring more trade into the area and make the area look tidier."