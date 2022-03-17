Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Happy birthday, Beryl! Travel scheme marks two years in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:30 AM March 17, 2022
Updated: 8:07 AM March 17, 2022
Danny Quinton, left, regional manager of Bery Bikes, celebrates the second anniversary of being in N

Danny Quinton, regional manager of Bery Bikes, celebrates the second anniversary of being in Norwich with Cllr Ian Mackie and Cllr Lana Hempsall at the new Beryl Bikes bay in Dussindale - Credit: Denise Bradley

Beryl bikes and scooters have not been meet with universal approval across the city.

For many they provide a quick, easy and green way to get across Norwich. But others think the scooters especially are a hazard. 

But, love them or hate them, the Beryl bikes have now been in the city for two years. 

Since the micromobility provider's launch in Norwich in March 2020 the scheme has amassed 432,380 journeys on bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters totalling 813,409 miles - a whopping 33 journeys around the Earth.

This equates to 52.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions saved - the same as around 307 airline flights from London to Edinburgh or 3,506,626 boiled kettles.

To mark the anniversary, Beryl has installed four new bays - two last week in Pilling Park and South Park Avenue, and a further two yesterday in Dussindale, in Thorpe St Andrew. There are now 93 bays in Norwich.

Norwich Beryl bike and scooter bay.

Norwich Beryl bike and scooter share scheme is set to expand to 10 new locations. - Credit: Beryl

The scheme is set to expand to Wymondham, Hethersett and Drayton and the e-scooter trial has been extended until November this year, bringing the number of e-scooters from 250 to 500.

Paid for by the government’s Transforming Cities Fund, the scheme launched with bikes and e-bikes before e-scooters were added in September 2020 as part of the Department for Transport’s e-scooter trials.

Beryl chief executive officer Phil Ellis said: “Our Norwich scheme - with its three modes - is a great example of how delivering a range of services can better contribute towards the aims of an integrated transport network.

Beryl bikes chief executive Phil Ellis. Photo: Steve Adams

Beryl bikes chief executive Phil Ellis. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

“Each type of transport has its own benefits and appeals, meaning that when they are delivered as a package, they can complement each other and broaden the appeal of active travel solutions.

“We aim to remove the barriers that stop people using sustainable transport and inspire them to give it a go, so it's really encouraging to see how successful the scheme has been in its first two years.”

Tory Cllr Lana Hempsall, Norfolk County Council’s member champion for sustainable travel, said: “I am delighted to see the ever-growing positive impact of the Norwich Beryl scheme.

Danny Quinton, left, regional manager of Bery Bikes, celebrates the second anniversary of being in N

Danny Quinton, regional manager of Bery Bikes, celebrates the second anniversary of being in Norwich with Cllr Ian Mackie and Cllr Lana Hempsall at the new Beryl Bikes bay in Dussindale - Credit: Denise Bradley

“We have a host of new initiatives in the pipeline to bring the service to even more residents in the coming year and will continue to promote greener travel options across the whole county."

