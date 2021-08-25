Pub slammed as eyesore after being secured with metal sheeting
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A closed city pub has been slammed as an eyesore by a councillor after its owners encased it in corrugated metal sheeting.
The Belle Vue, on St Philip's Road in Norwich, closed in December 2020 after its then landlords at the time appointed liquidators - but has been open sporadically since then.
The pub's Facebook page was active in the early stages of this year, but no posts have been made since April.
And now, its windows have been boarded up using corrugated sheets of metal, leaving it a sorry sight.
Lucy Galvin, Green Party city councillor for the Wensum ward, has hit out at the approach, saying it could put off potential new tenants for the pub, which is currently being marketed as an investment opportunity.
She said: "There are plenty of other ways of securing a building, this way just looks inappropriate. This is not marketing it properly.
You may also want to watch:
"I think the owners need to put more effort into keeping it looking presentable and take greater pride in it."
The site is owned by the Stonegate group, which Ms Galvin is challenging to find an alternative way of security the site.
Most Read
- 1 Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar
- 2 Carrow Road river bridge to close for urgent repairs
- 3 World first as Norfolk and Norwich offers new cancer treatment
- 4 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
- 5 Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich
- 6 Mum's quest to fulfill son's request to boost men's mental health
- 7 Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich
- 8 Norwich pub to support Afghan refugees
- 9 Funfair running in Norwich park over the August Bank Holiday weekend
- 10 'Must see' Tudor style lodge house for sale near Norwich for £700,000
She added: "In the right hands the Belle Vue could be a real asset to the community. However, the owners really need to step up and support any potential landlords.
"For me, the best way to secure a building is to make sure it stays looking clean and tidy and that hasn't happened."
The "eyesore" sheeting was installed this week and have covered all the downstairs windows of the boozer.
The pub dates back to the 19th century, having been first licensed in 1878, according to the Norfolk Pubs website.
It was taken over by the Ei Publican Partnership in 2017, which is now known as the Stonegate group.
In January 2019, the pub was threatened with closure after a number of noise complaints over live music at the venue saw Norwich City Council review its licence.
However, a licensing committee opted against revoking its licence after the then tenants agreed to instal noise-limiting measures.
The Stonegate group was approached for comment.