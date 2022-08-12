Fury as council refuses to tackle 'dangerous' 40ft conifers

Linda says she is "at the end of her tether" - Credit: Linda Dagless

A council tenant who raised safety fears over the 40ft trees towering over the end of her garden has been told nothing will be done.

Linda Dagless of Cranage Road has spent eight years battling the huge conifers that grow at the end of her property.

She contacted the Evening News' We'll Sort It campaign with the hope of getting the trees - which sway 40ft over her garden - maintained by Norwich City Council.

The 46-year-old care home worker Linda has lived in Cranage Road for 10 years - Credit: Linda Dagless

"I think they'll get dangerous before they get maintained. I feel like I'm in harm's way," the 46-year-old tenant said.

"They don't want anything to happen to my house or the train track on the other side, so how does this make sense?

"Surely it'd be better to be preventative rather than waiting for the trees to become too big of a problem?"

The 40ft conifers in Cranage Road back on to the train line - Credit: Linda Dagless

Norwich City Council was contacted for comment but did not wish to make a further statement.

The authority previously said: "Looking after and maintaining their own garden is normally the responsibility of council tenants.

"When Miss Dagless first reported the trees two years ago, a member of our team determined that they were safe."

Only certain arborists will tackle the job as they need to have an extra layer of insurance that protects them while they work so close to rail lines.

The care home worker added: "When I've had quotes before they've quoted between £600-£800. It's close to what I earn a month.

"I'm annoyed because Norwich City Council have finally admitted that they're their responsibility."

The conifers - now 40ft tall - have been causing issues for the last eight years - Credit: Linda Dagless

Previously it had been argued that Network Rail were responsible as the trees hug the train line at the bottom of Linda's garden.

The furious Lakenham woman added: "All this time the council said they weren't theirs.

"I don't know why they aren't offering to sort them now before they become an even bigger problem down the line.

The trees have prevented Linda from using her swimming pool and washing line - Credit: Linda Dagless

"I don't want them removed, I just want them maintained to a reasonable level. Then at least I could maintain them myself.

"It's scary when they thrash around in the wind. They creak and everything. One will come down."

Linda had struggled to establish who was responsible for maintaining the trees - Credit: Linda Dagless



