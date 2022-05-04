Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Why a new city bus lane is causing havoc for bosses

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:40 AM May 4, 2022
The new Aylsham Road bus lane which subpostmistress Caron Press, inset, and others are against 

The new Aylsham Road bus lane which sub-postmistress Caron Press, inset, and others are against - Credit: Steve Adams

Businesses are counting down the days until the council review a contentious decision to install a new bus lane outside their shops.

Norfolk County Council put in a bus lane in Aylsham Road and Cromer Road following consultation at the beginning of last year.

A six month review is due to take place at the end of May as businesses continue to bemoan its impact.

The county council has said it will not comment until the review has been considered in full.

Chrissie Rumsby (Lab), county councillor for Mile Cross said shops are losing business, while Norwich North MP Chloe Smith (Cons) has also taken up the case. 

Chloe Smith is pictured with Bipin Shah, Ting He and Caron Press who have all seen their businesses affected in Aylsham Road

Chloe Smith is pictured with Bipin Shah, Ting He and Caron Press who have all seen their businesses affected in Aylsham Road - Credit: Contributed

This is how the bus lane continues to cause woes for three Aylsham Road businesses. 

Parking struggles

Sub-postmistress Caron Press, of the Mile Cross Post Office, said: "On Friday I came to work and I had nowhere to park. The Co-op was rammed full and people were waiting to park.

"People used to be able to park anywhere along the road but they are now limited to the Co-op car park. 

Sub-postmistress Caron Press of the Mile Cross Post Office

Sub-postmistress Caron Press of the Mile Cross Post Office  - Credit: Steve Adams

"There are about 20 spaces but between the chemist staff, Co-op staff and the post office we are taking up about half of those spaces ourselves. 

"I clipped my car trying to reverse between the two brick walls recently." 

Loss of customers 

Tarib Ali of the Taj Mahal Indian takeaway said: "It has affected us massively. We have lost a lot of walk-in trade.

"Fuel costs have gone up as well as as energy inflation so it is just a matter of time for how long we can go on for." 

Tarib Ali of Taj Mahal in Aylsham Road

Tarib Ali of Taj Mahal in Aylsham Road - Credit: Steve Adams

The catering manager estimated the business has lost up to £1,000 a week with customers finding it difficult to stop outside to grab their food.

Speeding

Ali Maulud, owner of Master of Barbers hair salon said: "Although they put a bus lane in, some taxi drivers are using it to bomb along to avoid the traffic. 

"It is very difficult for staff to pull in and out of the shop when taxi drivers are travelling about 40mph along here.

Master of Barbers in Aylsham Road

Master of Barbers in Aylsham Road - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"It's just got worse. There is more congestion."

Norwich News

