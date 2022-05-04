Why a new city bus lane is causing havoc for bosses
- Credit: Steve Adams
Businesses are counting down the days until the council review a contentious decision to install a new bus lane outside their shops.
Norfolk County Council put in a bus lane in Aylsham Road and Cromer Road following consultation at the beginning of last year.
A six month review is due to take place at the end of May as businesses continue to bemoan its impact.
The county council has said it will not comment until the review has been considered in full.
Chrissie Rumsby (Lab), county councillor for Mile Cross said shops are losing business, while Norwich North MP Chloe Smith (Cons) has also taken up the case.
This is how the bus lane continues to cause woes for three Aylsham Road businesses.
Parking struggles
Sub-postmistress Caron Press, of the Mile Cross Post Office, said: "On Friday I came to work and I had nowhere to park. The Co-op was rammed full and people were waiting to park.
"People used to be able to park anywhere along the road but they are now limited to the Co-op car park.
Most Read
- 1 Hidden bar in Norwich launches new menu for 2022 season with city chef
- 2 Fears children could be left 'in limbo' after latest school revamp twist
- 3 Crackdown on speeders after pets killed at rat run hotspot
- 4 Tesco launches new rapid delivery service in Norwich
- 5 ‘People looking to move out’ - Mile Cross left reeling by latest murder
- 6 'Our life begins here' - Ukrainian family celebrates new home in Norwich
- 7 Frustration for stroke victim as pub assault case is closed
- 8 City school looks to future with move to join academy trust in September
- 9 Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' abuse against three girls
- 10 Cathedral school's controversial revamp appeal rejected by inspector
"There are about 20 spaces but between the chemist staff, Co-op staff and the post office we are taking up about half of those spaces ourselves.
"I clipped my car trying to reverse between the two brick walls recently."
Loss of customers
Tarib Ali of the Taj Mahal Indian takeaway said: "It has affected us massively. We have lost a lot of walk-in trade.
"Fuel costs have gone up as well as as energy inflation so it is just a matter of time for how long we can go on for."
The catering manager estimated the business has lost up to £1,000 a week with customers finding it difficult to stop outside to grab their food.
Speeding
Ali Maulud, owner of Master of Barbers hair salon said: "Although they put a bus lane in, some taxi drivers are using it to bomb along to avoid the traffic.
"It is very difficult for staff to pull in and out of the shop when taxi drivers are travelling about 40mph along here.
"It's just got worse. There is more congestion."