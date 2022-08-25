Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

All the changes to bin collections for the bank holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:47 PM August 25, 2022
Blue recycling bins from Norwich City Council. Picture: James Bass.

Blue recycling bins from Norwich City Council. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

The final bank holiday until Christmas is fast approaching and people across the city will be getting ready for the extra time off.

While your mind may be on more fun activities, a bank holiday inevitably means your bin collection day will change.

To help stop you from getting caught out and left with a mountain of rubbish, here are all the changes to bin collection times over the next week.

Not one fine has been issued to people who leave their wheelie bins out in Norwich, it has emerged.

Here is how bin collection days will change due to the August bank holiday - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Norwich City Council

Broadland Council

Normal collections start from Monday, September 5.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tempers flare in the stands as police and stewards intervene during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows lined up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Live News | Updated

This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed warrants at four separate addresses in the Norwich area.

Norwich Live News

Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
George Wood is the new head chef at Brix and Bones. 

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant added to Good Food Guide eight months after opening

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon