All the changes to bin collections for the bank holiday weekend

The final bank holiday until Christmas is fast approaching and people across the city will be getting ready for the extra time off.

While your mind may be on more fun activities, a bank holiday inevitably means your bin collection day will change.

To help stop you from getting caught out and left with a mountain of rubbish, here are all the changes to bin collection times over the next week.

Here is how bin collection days will change due to the August bank holiday - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Norwich City Council

Broadland Council

Normal collections start from Monday, September 5.