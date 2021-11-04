Tiny village hall could be demolished to make way for new home

Arminghall Village Hall, which could be demolished to make way for a new chalet - Credit: Google

A quaint community hall in a village south of Norwich could be set to make way for a new chalet home.

The village hall of Arminghall, around four miles south of the city, sits opposite the junction of Arminghall Lane and Church Close, but has been disused for the past two years.

Standing directly behind the village sign and painted green, it is a familiar and instantly recognisable sight for villagers having belonged to the parish council since 1952.

But the sight could soon be one consigned to the history books, with a plan lodged to demolish the hall and replace it with a single, two-bedroom chalet bungalow.

The plans have been submitted by Caistor St Edmund and Bixley Parish Council, which owns the disused hall.

And if they go ahead, the project would see a bench, waymarking sign and the Arminghall village sign itself relocated across the road to the Church Close junction.

Anne Barnes, the parish councillor who has submitted the application, said it would have cost the council some £20,000 to bring the hall back to a usable state.

She said: "It has been out of use for two years and even before then it was solely used by the parish council.

"It is essentially just a single room - it has no toilets, no parking, no running water and no kitchen, so it would have been impossible for us to hire it out."

She added that the council had explored the idea of building an extension to add toilet facilities but that the project would have proven far too costly.

Should planning permission be granted it would then see the hall put up for sale with the permission attached - with any money from the sale returning to the council's capital budget.

"It really is beyond repair now," she added.

"It has got wood worms and would have cost around £20,000 to sort and we just do not have that sort of money available to do it.

"Any funds we make from selling it will go towards future projects for the village."

South Norfolk Council will decide the bid in due course.