Archaeologists called in at hospital site earmarked for development

An archive picture of Elaine Herbert House. Pictured inset is Andy Peachey, associate director of Wardell Armstrong - Credit: Archant archive/Wardell Armstrong

Archaeological work is set to be carried out at a site of "significant historical importance" in the city which is earmarked for development.

The Trustees of the Great Hospital in Bishopgate received planning permission in March 2019 to demolish a care unit to make way for a 19-unit sheltered housing building at Elaine Herbert House.

Now environmental consultant Wardell Armstrong has been called in to carry out an archaeological investigation at the Great Hospital site which contains a number of Grade I and Grade II* buildings.

Elaine Herbert House is likely to lie within or partly overlie the boundary of the medieval Great Hospital.

This means it "has the potential to preserve buried archaeological remains relating to the hospital" according to planning papers.

The current site of the Great Hospital in Norwich - Credit: Archant Norfolk

There is also the potential for earlier Anglo-Saxon or early medieval remains pre-dating the hospital.

The Great Hospital was founded in 1249 by Bishop Walter Suffield and was initially intended as a refuge for the clergy of Norwich who were too sick or old for duty.

In 1959, a late medieval glazed drinking vessel was discovered near Elaine Herbert House.

And Wardell Armstrong is currently proposing digging three trial trenches as part of the planning process before further development begins at the site.

Andy Peachey, associate director of Wardell Armstrong, expects this will be a short period of work which should take around a week to complete.

Mr Peachey said: "It is very much a sampling exercise to see what condition they are in and to assess whether a further full excavation is required on the site.

"It is a site of incredible medieval importance but since it has been developed, there is a modest chance of historical remains."

Andy Peachey, associate director of Wardell Armstrong. - Credit: Wardell Armstrong

An excavation also took place at Elaine Herbert House in 2011 and there were no significant archaeological finds at the time.

A planning statement from Wardell Armstrong said: "It appears that in most areas this work only disturbed 20th-century deposits and as a result little in the way of archaeological evidence was uncovered.

"The most significant observation was a medieval foundation or threshold that was probably associated with the porch at the eastern end of the site."