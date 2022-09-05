Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Plans submitted to transform empty café unit into tattoo studio

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:40 PM September 5, 2022
Unit 1 ABC Wharf in King Street Norwich - which has a planning application to convert its use from a café to a tattoo studio

Unit 1 ABC Wharf in King Street Norwich - which has a planning application to convert its use from a café to a tattoo studio - Credit: Google Street View

A planning application has been submitted to turn a disused city centre café into a tattoo parlour. 

The application was submitted to Norwich City Council for a property in King Street to convert the use of the premises. 

Unit 1 ABC Wharf is the former home of Smokey Barn Coffee Roasters, which closed at the site earlier this year.

The application requests that the former café and coffee roasters is converted into a tattoo studio.

The site, which measures at just over 50 square metres, is currently vacant and comprised of a main shop floor space with a smaller room to the back which sits next to and provides access to a separate WC.

The applicant wishes to install three work stations with neighbouring beds and sharp bins and use the back part of the premises for storage.

The application is currently awaiting a decision.

