Solar city on edge of Norwich leaves locals cold

A new solar farm could be built between Mulbarton and Swainsthorpe - Credit: Archant

Plans for a solar hub to power the city have been pushed back by locals.

But a climate change expert has said communities need to expect more bids for renewable energy sites to land on their doorsteps.

Asher Minns, executive director of the UK-wide Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, which has a base at the University of East Anglia, has spoken as a rural community is raising concerns over an application for a 200-acre solar farm between Mulbarton and Swainsthorpe.

The plans for Bloy's Grove Solar Farm to South Norfolk Council have been submitted by EDF Renewables and if approved it will be built on agricultural land south and north of Brick Kiln Lane.

Asher Minns, executive director of the UK-wide Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research - Credit: University of East Anglia

It joins plans for two separate solar farms off nearby Marsh Lane and Mergate Lane in Bracon Ash.

And there is already an operational solar farm on Brick Kiln Lane, Swainsthorpe.

Nigel Legg, who represents Mulbarton on South Norfolk Council, and lives in the village, said: "People are getting the feeling there is a free-for-all in the local area and we are some sort of industrial wasteland. Individually these plans are good but it is cumulative effect of this."

He added he and all local folk understood the need for renewable energy.

Mr Minns, who lives in Norwich, said: "Renewable energy is essential for the UK's journey to sustainability and energy independence.

"Generating electricity locally means we keep costs down. We are going to see more renewable energy sites for that reason. We have to try everything to generate cleaner electricity in a climate emergency.

"We hope the planning process takes care that we have suitable locations."

He believed more smaller sites should also be developed.

Ann Chandler, chairwoman of Swainsthorpe Parish Council - Credit: Ann Chandler

Ann Chandler, chairwoman of Swainsthorpe Parish Council, said people in the village backed renewable energy but many were worried about the large lorries during the construction phase.

If approved, the solar farm would create 49.9MW of electricity and it would run for 35 years.

EDF Renewables were approached for comment.

In its design and access statement, it said: "It was considered that with careful design a further area of ground mounted solar panels could be located as a visual extension to the existing renewable energy scheme."