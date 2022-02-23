New bid for electric vehicle charging station near multi-storey car park

The land next to the NRP multi-storey car park in Rosalind Franklin Road, Norwich, where an electric vehicle station has been proposed and district councillor Daniel Elmer - Credit: Google/Norfolk County Council

A bid to build an electric vehicle charging station on the edge of the city has been scaled back after being refused by councillors.

Plans from Drayton-based Bullen Developments, to build 20 electric vehicle charging points and parking bays behind the NRP multi-storey car park in Rosalind Franklin Road, near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, were rejected by South Norfolk Council in December 2021.

They were turned down because it would be in an in an isolated position increasing the potential for anti-social behaviour and could endanger road safety because of "the potential for conflict between vehicles using the facility and emergency vehicles".

Applicant Gary Mann has resubmitted the proposals and reduced the number of charging points to 13 where vehicles would stay between 10 and 40 minutes.

A planning statement said: "This is not a car park. However, where a vehicle user wishes to either gain some relief from sitting in the vehicle or need to walk, we have increased the length of the footpath on the western side of the existing multi-storey car park to link up the new electric vehicle charging forecourt with the pathways and multi-storey car parking seating facilities. Further new seating areas will be provided.

"The proposed charging forecourt is not in an isolated position. It would be if it were a pay and display car park or drop off area, but it is neither of those."

He added CCTV would be used.

In a joint statement Conservative district councillors Daniel Elmer and William Kemp said: "Delivering more charging points across Cringleford and Colney will be essential for residents and workers as we transition to net zero.

"Every application must be assessed on its own merits and we hope the highways issues that were initially identified have been addressed and lead to a successful application.

"We need green infrastructure but we need it to be well-designed and safe for pedestrians and road users."

Bee Korn, co-chairwoman of Colney Parish Meeting, said she and other members backed the plans because it helped reduce carbon emissions as did a spokesman from the nearby Quadram Institute.











