New image of Anglia Square future revealed

Published: 6:00 PM September 3, 2021

New plans for Anglia Square are due to be lodged next year. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Revived plans to transform Anglia Square are taking shape, as the long-running saga to redevelop the Norwich shopping centre takes a significant step forward.

An artist's illustration of how the New Botolph Street entrance to Anglia Square could look. - Credit: Weston Homes

A new image of how the city shopping centre could change has been released as developers Weston Homes get ready to talk to the local community about new plans.

It comes after a previous £271m proposal, with its hugely controversial 20-storey tower, was rejected by the secretary of state for housing Robert Jenrick.

The plans included more than 1,200 new homes, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops, and were approved by Norwich City Council before being thrown out by government.

Mr Jenrick said the massing of the individual blocks and the tower would be “uncharacteristic” in the Norwich City Centre Conservation Area and did not fit with policy.

Weston Homes had planned to appeal to the High Court, but dropped that action and pledged to work with the community to come up with a new scheme.

The rejected plans for Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

Talks have already been held with Historic England, one of the opponents of the previous scheme, and next week will see community groups and the public invited to discuss what future plans could involve.

A spokesperson for Weston Homes said: “As part of the pre-application process to devise new plans, Weston Homes will undertake a consultation programme with key stakeholders and the general public to seek their views.

"This engagement will be taking place alongside communication with Historic England, Homes England and Norwich City Council.

"Weston Homes and Columbia Threadneedle look to submit a new planning application for the Anglia Square site in 2022."

People will be able to meet the project team at the Maids Head Hotel in Tombland on Thursday, September 9.

Events will run from 2pm to 5pm and from 6pm to 8pm, while the following day will see a pop-up presentation in Anglia Square from 9am until 12pm.

Alan Waters, leader of Labour-controlled Norwich City Council, welcomed the move to involve the community.

Norwich Cycling Campaign objected to the previous scheme, due to concerns over cycle facilities and air quality.

Tony Clarke, from Norwich Cycling Campaign. - Credit: Norwich Cycling Campaign

Tony Clarke, from the campaign, said they were keen to speak to the developers about how those concerns would be addressed in any new plans.