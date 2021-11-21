Drivers' fury over Norwich's most bumpy road

Video

People have complained about the state of the road surface in Sunny Hill - Credit: Denise Bradley/Danielle Booden

Motorists living in a city street have bemoaned the state of the road surface which has caused damage to cars.

Sunny Hill in Lakenham has been described as being more akin to Pleasurewood Hills than a neighbourhood street such is the up and down bumpy condition of the surface.

Alexandra Ali, 39, said the road caused her a lot of pain during her C-section pregnancy period six months ago.

"At the time I said to my partner it's not you and your driving, I can't stand that road'." she said.

A road sign for Sunny Hill - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I thought it would be easier to walk. It's worse than it looks when driving along it.

"It's not nice and something should have been done"

A series of holes and bumps in the road at Sunny Hill where people complain it is very bumpy - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The mother has reported the state of the 20mph road to Norfolk County Council.

And she is not the only one to call on the authority to take action to give homeowners a smoother ride.

A car wheel in one of the holes in Sunny Hill - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Val Humphries, 74, and her husband Christopher, 80, have bust the spring on the back of their Fiesta car when driving along the road.

Mrs Humphries described the road as being in a "terrible condition".

Val Humphries who lives in Sunny Hill - Credit: Danielle Booden

She has lived in Sunny Hill for 37 years and said the road is as bad as it has ever been.

"A lot of bin lorries and heavy vehicles come down there," Mrs Humphries added.

"You rock back and forth driving down here."

Sunny Hill where people have complained the road surface is in a poor condition - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Michael Harvey, 39, who has lived in Sunny Hill for nearly a decade, said: "It's bad and has been like that for the last two years. You get nowhere with it.

"It was re-laid about four years back but from about eight months ago it just deteriorated and it has gone downhill ever since."

Andy Ellis, highways area manager for Norfolk County Council, said: “We have had a report about an issue at this location and a repair to a pothole is on our work programme.

"We have an ongoing programme of maintenance and improvements to roads, pavements and cycleways across the county."

One of the holes and bumps in the road at Sunny Hill - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Any problems with the highway can be reported to the county council at www.norfolk.gov.uk/highwaysproblem.