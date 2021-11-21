Video
Drivers' fury over Norwich's most bumpy road
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Danielle Booden
Motorists living in a city street have bemoaned the state of the road surface which has caused damage to cars.
Sunny Hill in Lakenham has been described as being more akin to Pleasurewood Hills than a neighbourhood street such is the up and down bumpy condition of the surface.
Alexandra Ali, 39, said the road caused her a lot of pain during her C-section pregnancy period six months ago.
"At the time I said to my partner it's not you and your driving, I can't stand that road'." she said.
"I thought it would be easier to walk. It's worse than it looks when driving along it.
"It's not nice and something should have been done"
The mother has reported the state of the 20mph road to Norfolk County Council.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich doctor jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women
- 2 Bemusement over sauna saga in city allotment
- 3 Why were Christmas presents dumped in a city skip?
- 4 Enjoy mulled wine and baked camembert in Norwich's secret winter garden
- 5 Super-rare collector's item goes on sale for £130 in city shop
- 6 Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
- 7 Trainee doctor gives up medicine for 'simpler life' as window cleaner
- 8 'Confusion' reigns on street as new 'pedestrian zone' signs appear
- 9 Food hall and live music venue planned for Castle Quarter
- 10 Ghostbusters to take over Norwich shopping centre this weekend
And she is not the only one to call on the authority to take action to give homeowners a smoother ride.
Val Humphries, 74, and her husband Christopher, 80, have bust the spring on the back of their Fiesta car when driving along the road.
Mrs Humphries described the road as being in a "terrible condition".
She has lived in Sunny Hill for 37 years and said the road is as bad as it has ever been.
"A lot of bin lorries and heavy vehicles come down there," Mrs Humphries added.
"You rock back and forth driving down here."
Michael Harvey, 39, who has lived in Sunny Hill for nearly a decade, said: "It's bad and has been like that for the last two years. You get nowhere with it.
"It was re-laid about four years back but from about eight months ago it just deteriorated and it has gone downhill ever since."
Andy Ellis, highways area manager for Norfolk County Council, said: “We have had a report about an issue at this location and a repair to a pothole is on our work programme.
"We have an ongoing programme of maintenance and improvements to roads, pavements and cycleways across the county."
Any problems with the highway can be reported to the county council at www.norfolk.gov.uk/highwaysproblem.