Drivers flout road closures to frustration of city bosses

Traffic continues to travel down Exchange Street during non-loading times. Pictured inset is cyclist Derek Williams - Credit: Contributed/Thomas Woods

A car ban on a city street is being ignored by drivers much to the frustration of business owners in the road.

Exchange Street has been pedestrianised for two years with the county council's Connecting The Norwich Lanes project encouraging more outdoor seating along the road.

But it has been reported that traffic is continuing to whizz down the street as a cut-through from the Bethel Street loop towards St Andrews Street during non-loading times.

Kyla Harwood, a supervisor at The Wallow wine bar in Exchange Street, said: "You can't really tell much difference from before because there are still so many cars.

The Wallow in Exchange Street with its small outdoor area at the front - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The traffic is pretty consistent and our delivery driver has rang up to reschedule times or has had to pull up around the corner because of it."

Businesses can still access Exchange Street for loading before 10am and after 4pm.

The issue has also caused annoyance among cyclists who have been put off using the street because of motorists.

Derek Williams, spokesman for the Norwich Cycling Campaign, said: "Ever since the rules were introduced drivers have ignored it.

Derek Williams, Norwich Cycling Campaign group spokesman - Credit: Thomas Woods

"There never seems to be any wardens to enforce the closure to traffic.

"It should be a two-way cycle street but it has never been that in reality."

A 32-year-old cyclist living in the city, who did not wish to be named, added: "Exchange Street has been pedestrianised for two years and yet hundreds of motorists break the law every day.

"Either they don’t know what the sign means or they are happy to ignore it. I don’t know which of those is the more worrying.

"Google Maps shows Exchange Street as the most congested street in Norwich on a typical Saturday afternoon.

Traffic continues to travel down Exchange Street during non-loading times - Credit: Contributed

"Exchange Street has the potential to develop into wonderful addition to the Norwich Lanes shopping environment and provide a boost to the economy, but very few people want to shop and drink their coffee next to queues of idling traffic."

Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.

Councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, previously said the changes to Exchange Street will "support the local economy and improve air quality".