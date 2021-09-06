'It's dangerous' - anger as controversial tennis court work begins today
- Credit: Lucy Galvin
As work begins on new tennis courts in Norwich, one councillor has hit out at plans saying she was only told of their construction hours before, describing it as "dangerous".
Work on three new all-weather hard courts at Heigham Park started this afternoon, where families and councillors have been protesting against plans for over two years.
It comes as children at four nearby schools returned for the first day of term.
Norwich City councillor for Nelson Ward, Lucy Galvin, says the schools were never mentioned in a risk assessment, adding she is concerned for children's safety.
She said: "I was promised they would let all ward councillors know in advance before work started, so we can make sure communities know.
"It's actually dangerous with plant and all sorts of things coming out of the site in a highly used pedestrian area, with a lot of people walking to school that way.
You may also want to watch:
"There are four schools very close by and they've closed pavements, without mentioning schools on the risk assessment.
"They've chosen to start work on the first day of term in an area with four schools and they also haven't assessed the community feeling on this at all."
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
- 2 Man arrested in Norwich rape investigation
- 3 'We'll have to skip meals' - What benefits loss means for Norwich mum
- 4 Pub once at epicentre of music scene set for demolition
- 5 People warned to avoid 'exceptionally busy' A&E department at N&N
- 6 Businesses left baffled as traffic wardens 'abandon' street
- 7 New image of Anglia Square future revealed
- 8 Is Norwich done with cow's milk?
- 9 Cyclist hit by car in Norwich
- 10 Pub chain claims city boozer could shut if garden revamp is cancelled
The nearby schools affected by the construction are Recreation Road Infant School, Avenue Junior School, Parkside School and St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic School.
Ms Galvin is now asking the council for a consultation and to pause the works so that "a proper risk assessment" can be seen.
She added: "I am going to a scrutiny of this on Thursday because there are loads of problems with this and to just push ahead is a real dereliction of duty by the council.
"It's going to cost a quarter of a million pounds in an area that doesn't want or need it."
James Packham at the Heigham Park Consultation Group said he was "disappointed" at the council's "lack of engagement".
He said: "We have tried and tried to get the council to engage with us and they have not, what ever they've done has been mostly dismissive, rather rude and very disappointing."
Today's work at the site has seen it fenced off with security measures put in place, while other parts of the park will remain open.
Work will last 12 weeks.
Norwich City Council has been contacted for comment.