Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Anger over continuing mould infestation in council flat

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:54 PM May 27, 2022
Andy Sharpe outside the flats at Sleaford Green where there is broken guttering. Picture: DENISE BRA

Andy Sharpe outside the flats at Sleaford Green where there is broken guttering. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A council flat tenant remains anxious and angry about continued mould problems from a "derelict" roof.

Andy Sharpe, 58, has lived in the Norwich City Council-owned ground floor two-bedroom flat in Sleaford Green, off Aylsham Road, since 2005.

He claims there were always major mould problems and the guttering and roof needed an overhaul despite some repairs carried out by the council.

Damp and mould in Andy Sharpe's flat at Sleaford Green in the bedroom which was his son's. Picture:

Damp and mould in Andy Sharpe's flat at Sleaford Green in the bedroom which was his son's. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mr Sharpe said: "A council surveyor came round in June 2021 and said the mould was down to my lifestyle and returned in December to defend that view."

He added the council paid for an independent surveyor in April after Mr Sharpe argued that point adding: "The independent survey contradicted what the council survey said. They said there was a problem with the roof. The council accepted it was its problem."

A council spokeswoman said: "A planned programme of work was already in place, which will cover the roofline and associated works. We are contacting residents in the block about the start date, which is scheduled for this summer, and we will continue to keep Mr Sharpe updated.

"Following last week’s meeting on site with Mr Sharpe we agreed on timing for the internal work, which is needed, and any other additional support required.”

Mr Sharpe, who has a chronic back problem, said the council offered to strip off the mould from the walls and re-plaster a couple of weeks ago but he declined as he wanted the external problems sorted first.

Andy Sharpe in the damp and mouldy bedroom which was his son's, at his flat at Sleaford Green. Pictu

Andy Sharpe in the damp and mouldy bedroom which was his son's, at his flat at Sleaford Green. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Most Read

  1. 1 'Barcelona-style' redevelopment of Next store mooted
  2. 2 Rumours Sweet Briar Road will close again QUASHED by council
  3. 3 Sweet Briar Road to reopen TODAY
  1. 4 Hunt to track vandals who broke into jet after cutting wire fence
  2. 5 Neighbours shock at ‘unexplained’ sudden death of woman
  3. 6 Norwich pub to host street party with Caribbean BBQ, DJs and stalls
  4. 7 London man, 25, charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich
  5. 8 5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Norwich
  6. 9 Chaos at major airports sees demand for Norwich flights increase 400pc
  7. 10 City's car parks FINALLY go cashless

He said the authority had given him dehumidifiers to manage the issue but had not given him dates for the improvements.

"There is guttering hanging off and water on the walls. It is neglect. I hate living here. I'm angry about this and feel as though I've been beating my head against a brick wall. Living here makes me anxious," Mr Sharpe added.

The flaking and damp ceiling in Andy Sharpe's kitchen at his flat at Sleaford Green. Picture: DENISE

The flaking and damp ceiling in Andy Sharpe's kitchen at his flat at Sleaford Green. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The council spokeswoman added: “As soon as it become apparent Mr Sharpe was not happy with the council’s assessment of the cause and the actions needed for his flat, we agreed for an independent assessment to be carried out. We liaised with Mr Sharpe throughout this time and assessed the report findings, which matched the recommendations from our own inspections."




Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ellen Goodright, 48 exchanged council homes to a flat in Mile Cross only to find it was riddled with pests and rubbish

House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV

Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk 

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
GP_HIGHVALUETHEFT_SAINSBURYSCOSTESSEY_MAY22

Norwich Live News

£3,000 worth of beauty products stolen from Sainsbury's store

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon