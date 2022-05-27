Anger over continuing mould infestation in council flat

Andy Sharpe outside the flats at Sleaford Green where there is broken guttering. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A council flat tenant remains anxious and angry about continued mould problems from a "derelict" roof.

Andy Sharpe, 58, has lived in the Norwich City Council-owned ground floor two-bedroom flat in Sleaford Green, off Aylsham Road, since 2005.

He claims there were always major mould problems and the guttering and roof needed an overhaul despite some repairs carried out by the council.

Mr Sharpe said: "A council surveyor came round in June 2021 and said the mould was down to my lifestyle and returned in December to defend that view."

He added the council paid for an independent surveyor in April after Mr Sharpe argued that point adding: "The independent survey contradicted what the council survey said. They said there was a problem with the roof. The council accepted it was its problem."

A council spokeswoman said: "A planned programme of work was already in place, which will cover the roofline and associated works. We are contacting residents in the block about the start date, which is scheduled for this summer, and we will continue to keep Mr Sharpe updated.

"Following last week’s meeting on site with Mr Sharpe we agreed on timing for the internal work, which is needed, and any other additional support required.”

Mr Sharpe, who has a chronic back problem, said the council offered to strip off the mould from the walls and re-plaster a couple of weeks ago but he declined as he wanted the external problems sorted first.

He said the authority had given him dehumidifiers to manage the issue but had not given him dates for the improvements.

"There is guttering hanging off and water on the walls. It is neglect. I hate living here. I'm angry about this and feel as though I've been beating my head against a brick wall. Living here makes me anxious," Mr Sharpe added.

The council spokeswoman added: “As soon as it become apparent Mr Sharpe was not happy with the council’s assessment of the cause and the actions needed for his flat, we agreed for an independent assessment to be carried out. We liaised with Mr Sharpe throughout this time and assessed the report findings, which matched the recommendations from our own inspections."











