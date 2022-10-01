Campaign calls for 40mph limit on A140 stretch near Norwich

The 50mph signs on the A140 at Hainford - Credit: Denise Bradley

A campaign has been launched to reduce the speed limit along a stretch of road which has "a concerning accident record".

Stratton Strawless Parish Council and Hainford Parish Council have joined forces in a bid to improve road safety along the A140 Cromer Road from Hainford to Hevingham.

The current speed limit is 50mph for Hainford and 60mph for Stratton but there are hopes to get a consistent 40mph throughout the villages.

An online petition has been launched due to fears over elderly people struggling to cross the road to access the bus stop from the Woodland View mobile home park in Stratton.

There has also been numerous accidents along the route and a number of deer being struck when running out of the woods.

Dan Roper, Liberal Democrats county councillor for the Spixworth with St Faiths ward, will be bidding for the road safety measures through his council allowance.

Mr Roper said: "There is a concerning accident record particularly in Stratton Strawless.

"One of the parish councillors timed the difference from Hevingham to Hainford at 40mph compared to the national speed limit and there was a six-second difference.

"It could be a significant improvement for residents that will have a very small impact on motorists."

The councillor said the number one issue homeowners complain about in the area is traffic racing past along the A140.

Hainford parish councillor Stephen Howes said: "We are trying to make it safer for the people on the road as well as considering the wildlife.

"It is an elderly population in the villages with many of them on walking sticks who are finding it difficult crossing the road for the bus stop."

Linda Morris, 62, who lives in Stratton Strawless, said: "What we need is peak hour traffic lights on to the main road exits on to the A140, particularly Shortthorn Road and the main road exits from Hevingham and Marsham.

"They keep building more and more houses in Aylsham without a thought about people along the route to it."

She would prefer speed measures in her village instead of the A140.

The petition calling for the speed limit on the A140 can be found on Change.org.