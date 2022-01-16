Busy road to partially close for line repainting at end of controversial bus lane

District and county councillor Shelagh Gurney next to the bus lane on A140 Cromer Road, Hellesdon - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A busy road to a well-used junction will be partially closed for one evening for roadworks to help drivers to safely get into correct lanes.

The £8,000 line repainting on the 85 metres between the new A140 Cromer Road bus lane in Hellesdon and Boundary junction is happening between 7.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, February 15.

The end of the bus lane on A140 Cromer Road in Hellesdon - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The line repainting is to help drivers get into the appropriate lane while approaching the boundary junction from the end of the new 24/7 bus lane between Fifers Lane and Mayfield Avenue at an earlier point, according to county councillor Martin Wilby, chair of the Transport for Norwich joint committee and cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport.

Shelagh Gurney, who represents Hellesdon North West on Broadland District Council and the town on Norfolk County Council, said: "It is a great shame this error has happened."

She added there were many reports of near misses on the road layout since the £400,000 bus lane was added.

"They are indicative of people getting confused by the new layout," said Mrs Gurney.

The bus lane attracted 457 objections from local folk during consultations.

Sue Pruddon, who represents Hellesdon South East of Broadland District Council - Credit: James Bass

Sue Prutton, who represents Hellesdon South East of Broadland District Council, called the new road layout "extremely dangerous".

"If they are going to repaint the lines I would like the council to take away the 24/7 option on the bus lane. If it could only be used by buses in rush hour we could breath a sigh of relief."

Mr Wilby said the layout of the road was not "creating conflict between traffic" but the issue was picked up in a post-work auditing process.

Martin Wilby, chair of the Transport for Norwich joint committee and cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "The new lanes will be above the legal minimum. We have timed the work to be carried out in one short period to minimise disruption to road users and any potential noise disturbance to residents but I’d like to thank everyone affected for their patience."

He added the the 24/7 bus lane was in line with government guidance and "put the council in a stronger position to secure future funding for zero emission buses and more frequent services".

During the repainting outbound traffic will be diverted on the A1151 Wroxham Road but inbound traffic from the NDR and Boundary Road will be able to use the road.















