What is the former Lloyds TSB bank on Surrey Street in Norwich going to be?

The former Lloyds bank on Surrey Street in Norwich Picture: Chris Hill. Archant

A listed former bank building in Norwich city centre is to be converted into a restaurant and offices.

Council officers have paved the way for the former Lloyds TSB bank on Surrey Street to used as a restaurant, with office space above.

It came following an application from a Glasgow-based agents called Left City, which was submitted on behalf of Valore Real Estate Ltd.

The application sought to change the permitted use of the ground floor and basement to a restaurant, and the first and second floor uses to office space.

However, while the application has been successful, it remains to be seen whether a specific restaurant is eyeing the site, or if occupants are still to be found.

Valore Real Estate Ltd has been approached for comment, but no representative was made available.

The bank closed in March of this year and the building has been vacant ever since.