Why hundreds of people were travelling between restaurants in Norwich last night

PUBLISHED: 13:48 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 18 September 2019

On Tuesday night, more than 1,200 diners congregated in The Forum for the start of Lloyd Addison's Moveable Feast 2019. Picture:Keiron Tovell Photography

On Tuesday night, more than 1,200 diners congregated in The Forum for the start of Lloyd Addison's Moveable Feast 2019. Picture:Keiron Tovell Photography

Hundreds of diners have enjoyed a tour of some of Norwich's best restaurants all while raising thousands of pounds for charity.

On Tuesday night, more than 1,200 diners congregated in The Forum for the start of Lloyd Addison’s Moveable Feast 2019. Picture:Keiron Tovell PhotographyOn Tuesday night, more than 1,200 diners congregated in The Forum for the start of Lloyd Addison’s Moveable Feast 2019. Picture:Keiron Tovell Photography

On Tuesday night, more than 1,200 diners congregated in The Forum for the start of Lloyd Addison's Moveable Feast 2019.

Celebrating its twentieth year, the hugely popular multi-restaurant event sees ticket holders move around the city visiting different restaurants for each course of a three course meal.

Sponsored by Cozens-Hardy solicitors and supported by Gowise Print and De'ath Hospitality, the night saw 21 restaurants take part in the event with all the funds raised going to Parkinson's UK.

On Tuesday night, more than 1,200 diners congregated in The Forum for the start of Lloyd Addison’s Moveable Feast 2019. Picture:Keiron Tovell PhotographyOn Tuesday night, more than 1,200 diners congregated in The Forum for the start of Lloyd Addison’s Moveable Feast 2019. Picture:Keiron Tovell Photography

More than 70 Parkinson's UK volunteers also supported the event helping to ensure the night ran smoothly.

The total raised from the event along with the winning restaurant as voted for by the discerning feasters on the night will be announced in the coming weeks.

