'Now that's a disgrace' - Hundreds attend city march

Hundreds of people flocked to King Street for a protest on Saturday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

Prime minister Liz Truss came under fire as chanting and drums filled the air while hundreds attended a city centre protest.

A 'day of action' began near the Last Pub Standing in King Street as the Enough is Enough campaign group called for fairer pay and an end to food poverty.

An Enough is Enough protest took place in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

The march teamed up with The Communications Union and National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers pickets during the march.

Among those protesting on Saturday was Claire Bull, 48, from Acle, who travelled to the city with her mum Andria, 72 for her first ever march.

Andria and Claire Bull attended the protest after travelling from Acle - Credit: Ben Hardy

She said: "I am an NHS worker who is here to support rail workers and posties.

"We are all in it together as we are concerned about workers' right and unfair pay."

Octavia Smith, 52, from Norwich, was holding a banner stating 'Economy in Meltdown. Now That's A Disgrace' - in a barb aimed at one of the PM's gaffes.

Octavia Smith holding a banner criticising prime minister Liz Truss - Credit: Ben Hardy

She said: "This is a real show of solidarity for social justice."