Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

'Now that's a disgrace' - Hundreds attend city march

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:37 PM October 1, 2022
Hundreds of people flocked to King Street for a protest on Saturday morning 

Hundreds of people flocked to King Street for a protest on Saturday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

Prime minister Liz Truss came under fire as chanting and drums filled the air while hundreds attended a city centre protest.

A 'day of action' began near the Last Pub Standing in King Street as the Enough is Enough campaign group called for fairer pay and an end to food poverty.

An Enough is Enough protest took place in Norwich 

An Enough is Enough protest took place in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

The march teamed up with The Communications Union and National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers pickets during the march. 

Among those protesting on Saturday was Claire Bull, 48, from Acle, who travelled to the city with her mum Andria, 72 for her first ever march.

Andria and Claire Bull attended the protest after travelling from Acle 

Andria and Claire Bull attended the protest after travelling from Acle - Credit: Ben Hardy

She said: "I am an NHS worker who is here to support rail workers and posties.

"We are all in it together as we are concerned about workers' right and unfair pay."

Octavia Smith, 52, from Norwich, was holding a banner stating 'Economy in Meltdown. Now That's A Disgrace' - in a barb aimed at one of the PM's gaffes. 

Octavia Smith holding a banner criticising prime minister Liz Truss 

Octavia Smith holding a banner criticising prime minister Liz Truss - Credit: Ben Hardy

She said: "This is a real show of solidarity for social justice." 

A placard held up during the Enough is Enough protest in King Street

A placard held up during the Enough is Enough protest in King Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a child's scooter was stolen from a business in Norwich

CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man stabbed in city churchyard

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion in Bishopgate, available to rent. Pic: Archant

'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The three-vehicle crash happened on Atlantic Avenue

Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon