Singing group to start outdoor sessions after Covid forced it online

Published: 11:44 AM July 11, 2021

Sing Your Heart Out has been running in Norwich for more than 15 years. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

A singing project which had to go online due to the coronavirus pandemic is about to begin live workshops again.

Sing Your Heart Out (SYHO) has been run in Norwich for more than 15 years to help improve mental health and wellbeing, and support people with mental ill health.

During the height of the pandemic it had to switch to online sessions, but is about to begin singing in person again.

There will be free open air sessions in Norwich at St Catherine's Church grounds, on the corner of Aylsham Road and Mile Cross Road, Norwich from 2pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 14 and Wednesday, August 18.

Participants, who can just turn up, are asked to wear a face covering (unless exempt) when not singing, to bring their own refreshments and provide track and trace details

Julia Rumsby, SYHO chair, said: "We are so looking forward to welcoming everyone to sing together again outside over the summer.

"Government rules permitting, we hope to return to regular indoor singing in September. We look forward to seeing you."

Singing is proven to help mental well being and SYHO welcomes anyone over the age of 18 who enjoys singing.

Further details of events in other parts of Norfolk are at www.syho.org.