LIVE: How Norfolk and Waveney are remembering those who fell on centenary of Armistice Day

Norfolk and Waveney are remembering those who have fallen in conflict. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Thousands of people across Norfolk and Waveney are paying their respects to those who fought for peace - as the region falls silent to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

Today marks a hundred years since the First World War, when a conflict which claimed the lives of millions of soldiers and civilians was brought to an end.

At various locations, including Norwich Cathedral, Thetford, Gorleston and Sandringham, events started at 6am when lone pipers played the tune Battle’s O’er as part of a national event Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute.

In Lowestoft, crowds gathered at Ness Point at 6am to pay their respects to all those who lost their lives in battle.

A bagpiper performed Battles O’er to mark the start of the day of remembrance, with fellow pipers following suit across the country.

Dozens of spectators gathered for the occasion, including Lowestoft mayor Ian Graham and deputy mayor Peter Knight.

In Norwich, at 10.40am, a service of remembrance and a minute’s silence was held at the war memorial outside City Hall, followed by a veterans and armed forces parade to the Cathedral at 11.05am.

Norwich War Memorial and Memorial Gardens were the centrepiece of an ‘Avenue of Remembrance’, covered with 3,544 of the 15,500 poppies created as part of a community project organised by Norfolk Library Service.

Each poppy represented one of the men from Norwich who fought and died in the First World War, whose names are inscribed on the Roll of Honour, which was moved into City Hall in 2016.

At 6pm there will be a candlelit procession from the cathedral to City Hall for a short service including the ringing of the city bells and lighting of a beacon.

Poppies will also be projected onto Norwich Castle and a roll of honour reading played from City Hall balcony.

In Attleborough, Wymondham, Diss, Harleston, Thetford, Cawston, Cromer, Holt, North Walsham and King’s Lynn hundreds of people have lined the streets to witness Remembrance Day parades and processions.

In villages, towns and parishes, services, silences and wreath-laying ceremonies took place at 11am.

In Great Yarmouth, the town’s Festival of Remembrance will be held in the Hippodrome.

Starting at 4.30pm, the event will culminate in a minute’s silence which will see hundreds of red poppy leaves made by schoolchildren from the Great Yarmouth area cascade from the ceiling of the building.

At Norwich Cathedral, Great Yarmouth Minster and King’s Lynn Minster, people were encouraged by this newspaper to place a wooden-backed poppy in a bid to create a Norfolk-wide field of remembrance to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War.

Communities in Sprowston, Martham, Marsham, Dilham, Neatishead, Runham, Mundesley also created their own Fields of Remembrance and visual memorials.

And two Norfolk beaches were to join in with a Remembrance Sunday tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Gorleston Beach and Brancaster Beach were taking part in the Pages of the Sea project, which will see a portrait of an individual from the First World War emerge from the sand, before being washed away.

And, in Costessey, the community aims to recreate an historical photograph taken outside the White Hart pub on Armistice Day in 1918.

As darkness falls, the bells of churches across the county – more than any other in the country – will ring out and beacons of peace will be lit, marking the end of the Battle’s Over tribute.