Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Live ammunition from 1943 found in elderly resident’s loft

PUBLISHED: 13:59 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 05 November 2018

The ammunition, which was found in the loft of an elderly person, included a clip of five .303 rounds. Photo: Broadland Police

The ammunition, which was found in the loft of an elderly person, included a clip of five .303 rounds. Photo: Broadland Police

Archant

Live ammunition thought to be from the Second World War has been found by police in Broadland.

The clip of five .303 rounds and what police said was a “7.7mm round” were discovered in an elderly resident’s loft.

A Twitter post by Broadland Police said the rounds were “potentially lethal”.

Police said: “Found property - Amongst the items found when clearing an elderly relatives loft - a clip of five .303 rounds and a single 7.7 mm round - dated 1943 - mementos of another time but all still live and potentially lethal.”

• Updates to follow

• Did you find the ammunition? Call Luke Powell on 01603 772684

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police called to investigate second sexual assault in Norwich within space of a few hours

Police are inbestigating reports of a sexual assault on a woman near the former Lidl Supermarket off Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Police investigate a report of a sexual assault in Earlham Cemetery

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide