News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

£5,000 prize to provide further 'littlelifts' to cancer patients in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 2:51 PM August 2, 2021   
Oa Hackett, founder of littlelifts with the chemotherapy box. 

Oa Hackett, founder of littlelifts with the chemotherapy box. - Credit: Katherine Mager

Tailored gift boxes produced by a Norwich breast cancer charity to help boost patients during treatment have won it a £5,000 prize.

littlelifts has seen a surge in demand for its boxes from across the country, which are packed with items to help alleviate the side effects from chemotherapy and radiotherapy and boost patients' wellbeing. 

littlelift has won £5,000 towards it kindness fund

Jill Ward with the littlelift box, which has won the charity a further £5,000 to distribute a further 75 boxes to patients outside of East Anglia. - Credit: Katherine Mager

Insurance firm Ansvar has awarded the Norwich-based charity £5,000 from its £25,000 prize pot to help broaden its reach outside of East Anglia.

The littlelifts boxes contain items to help patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy. 

The littlelifts boxes contain items to help patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy. - Credit: James Rouse Photography

The boxes have been sent to more than 230 people nationwide and the funding is set to provide boxes for a further 75. 

The charity was founded by Oa Hackett, who was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 28.

You may also want to watch:

Kay Phoenix, of littlelifts, said: “Apart from helping to ease side effects of invasive cancer treatments, another aspect is the sense of solidarity people feel when they open a box – that someone else has been through this experience and these items have helped.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'
  2. 2 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
  3. 3 Parts of busy Norwich road to be shut for three days for repairs
  1. 4 Twin Bakes sell out of treats during first pop-up sale
  2. 5 Norwich pub to temporarily close this summer because of 'pingdemic'
  3. 6 Man and woman found dead in home
  4. 7 Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'
  5. 8 £800k roadworks branded 'waste of time and effort'
  6. 9 Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?
  7. 10 Praise for city's welcoming spirit after 'phenomenal' Norwich Pride
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lidl has announced that its new supermarket off Poppy Way, in Norwich, will officially open on Thursday July 29. 

New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs i

Norfolk Live | Video

Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
mousehold graffiti Fast & Furious

Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Still from video showing protesters confronting Murderers landlord Phil Cutter.

Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus