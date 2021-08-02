£5,000 prize to provide further 'littlelifts' to cancer patients in the UK
Tailored gift boxes produced by a Norwich breast cancer charity to help boost patients during treatment have won it a £5,000 prize.
littlelifts has seen a surge in demand for its boxes from across the country, which are packed with items to help alleviate the side effects from chemotherapy and radiotherapy and boost patients' wellbeing.
Insurance firm Ansvar has awarded the Norwich-based charity £5,000 from its £25,000 prize pot to help broaden its reach outside of East Anglia.
The boxes have been sent to more than 230 people nationwide and the funding is set to provide boxes for a further 75.
The charity was founded by Oa Hackett, who was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 28.
Kay Phoenix, of littlelifts, said: “Apart from helping to ease side effects of invasive cancer treatments, another aspect is the sense of solidarity people feel when they open a box – that someone else has been through this experience and these items have helped.”
