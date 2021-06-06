News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Litter picking scuba divers unearth centuries-old rubbish from river

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 11:54 AM June 6, 2021    Updated: 12:53 PM June 6, 2021
Scuba divers getting litter out of the River Wensum as part of the Green Party's litter pick in Norw

Scuba divers getting litter out of the River Wensum as part of the Green Party's litter pick in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Scuba divers, canoeists and environment enthusiasts spent a day fishing rubbish out the River Wensum, with some of it dating back to the Victorian era.

Peter Cutting, a Green Party member living in Norwich, organised the three-hour litter pick at Pull's Ferry along the city's riverside on Saturday, June 5.

He was joined by 35 others, who between them managed to retrieve rusty shopping trolleys, tyres, cones, electric motors, plastic bottles and cans out the waterway.

The most surprising discovery, however, was that of two Victorian-era stoneware lemonade bottles, which Mr Cutting attests were "absolutely covered in muck" after sitting in the riverbed for so long.

A Green Party litter pick taking place in Norwich near Pulls Ferry on the River Wensum. Picture: Dan

A Green Party litter pick taking place in Norwich near Pull's Ferry on the River Wensum - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "It was a fantastic turnout, and the Broads' Authority boat we used to put the rubbish on was quite literally full to the gunnels.

"You could tell some of the stuff had been in there for years, but luckily the amount was still less than we'd seen on our last litter pick in April when we'd just come out of lockdown.

"That was way worse - so things are definitely improving." 

Local community activists Gary Champion (far left) and Adrian Holmes (far right) with some volunteer

Local community activists Gary Champion (far left) and Adrian Holmes (far right) with some volunteers who are all taking part in the Green Party litter pick along the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Volunteers taking part in the Green Party litter pick along the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Da

Volunteers taking part in the Green Party litter pick along the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Gary Champion and Adrian Holmes, local community activists, taking part in the Green Party litter pi

Gary Champion and Adrian Holmes, local community activists, taking part in the Green Party litter pick along the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden


Environment News
Norwich News

