Litter left behind at Norwich’s parks after hottest day of the year 

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 10:22 PM March 31, 2021   
Plastic bottle on the floor

Litter at Eaton Park - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

With lockdown restrictions easing and the sun coming out in full force, crowds have flocked outside to enjoy the sunshine. 

Parks across Norwich welcomed hundreds of visitors throughout the day who enjoyed picnics, playing sports, and spending family time together on play equipment. 

Unfortunately, the jovial mood has been slightly dampened by the amount of litter left at some of Norwich’s much-loved beauty spots. 

In Chapelfield Gardens, in the city centre, bins were overflowing with waste. In one corner leftover takeaway noodles were strewn across the path while a ring of crushed plastic cups and a half-emptied cola bottle were abandoned in a section of grass lawn. 

Even children’s play areas were not exempt from the problem. 

You may also want to watch:

In Eaton Park, on the outskirts of the city, plastic bottles and cigarette ends laid on top of the sand. However, unlike Chapelfield Gardens, the bins were well maintained. 

In the centre of the park, two people had abandoned their ice cream containers on a bench, just metres away from a bin. And the remains of a fun day laid across the football pitches, as scatterings of empty cans and cake wrappers could be seen. 

Elsewhere in the country, abandoned litter has been a big issue, especially in major cities such as Nottingham and Birmingham. Fortunately the problems in Norwich were not of the same scale.

It comes following the return of the Great British Spring Clean, which is inviting people to sign up to a “Million Mile Mission” from May 12 until June 13 to help keep Britain tidy and litter-free. 

Organised by Keep Britain Tidy, the aim is to build a community of litter picking helpers to clear litter from streets, parks, and beaches. 

The latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown allows people to gather in groups of six or two households outdoors.

Tuesday, March 30, was officially the hottest March day in 53 years, with 24.5C recorded at Kew Gardens.

- To find out more about the Great British Spring Clean, visit the website

Norwich News

