Dirty nappies, takeaway food and ketchup dumped at bus shelter

Published: 4:30 PM October 12, 2021

There have been issues with bags of litter being dumped at the North Walsham Road bus shelter in Sprowston - Credit: Google Maps/Marcus Moore

Chinese food, bottles of ketchups and used nappies are among the items which were ditched at a bus stop in the city.

People were met with putrid bags of waste when queuing for their buses in North Walsham Road near the Pioneer Road junction in Sprowston this week.

The issue has been reported to Broadland District Council after the litter had been spotted for two weeks running.

Prawn crackers are among the things being dumped at the bus shelter in North Walsham Road - Credit: Marcus Moore

Town clerk Guy Ranaweera is among those who said he would be notifying the district council about the litter this week.

Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley said: "Sadly it does appear to be a steadily rising problem.

"There is absolutely no excuse for such laziness."

Natasha Harpley,district councillor for Sprowston, Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Ms Harpley added that she was glad the bags of litter had been reported to Broadland District Council on Monday and hopes to see it dealt with quickly.

Bus user Marcus Moore said: "My main concern is my brother going past there with his nephew.

"The litter bag is so big that someone could think it is a suspicious package - which it is not."

The district council is responsible for clearing incidents of littering on public highways and land owned by the authority.

A spokeswoman for the council said: "We have picked that stretch of road for a litter pick every two weeks with the next one due again on October 14.

"But because there has been a significant accumulation of litter we have arranged for our contractor to make a one-off clearance at the bus stop by the end of tomorrow [Wednesday]."

The district council can take action in the form of a Fixed Penalty Notice if there is sufficient evidence to indicate who has dropped the litter.

Ady Culpin, PR manager for First Bus said the company had not been made aware of the litter being dumped at the bus shelter.

Sprowston town and district councillor Judy Leggett, portfolio holder for environmental excellence for Broadland, has been contacted for comment about the ongoing litter issue at the bus stop.

To report fly-tipping and litter to the district council online, visit www.southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk/keeping-streets-clean/flytipping-littering/1