'I'll never go again': Fury over limit on Elton John carer tickets
An Elton John fan has vowed never to set foot in a Carrow Road concert again after being refused a ticket for the Norwich gig for their carer.
Alex Greenland, 17, from Dereham, tried to get tickets for themselves and their council-funded personal assistant (PA) two weeks ago.
They were left close to tears after being told by Carrow Road staff no more free carer tickets were available for Wednesday's concert.
It is understood that although general admission tickets were still available through ticketing websites at the time, the demand for carer tickets was so high they sold out exceedingly quickly.
All allocated tickets with disabled access sold out for the concert.
As a result the Easton College student was informed they would have to pay an additional £130 for their PA.
Alex, who has ADHD, autism and complex mental health difficulties, said: "I have anxiety and panic around crowded spaces. I have had my PA for the past four years and she has brought me out of my shell.
"I needed someone there with me if I had a sensory overload.
"I struggle with my mental health and at one point didn't come out of my house for two years. I want to live my life now. It is important.
"I won't be going to Carrow Road again for an event.
"It is ridiculous to say there is a quota for carers' tickets. There is a large disabled community in Norwich, especially among young people."
The teenager has bought a ticket for themselves and a free carers' ticket for Elton John's gig next April at London's O2 arena.
Caroline Sykes and Maxine Webb, who started SEND Friendly Activities and Events online group to help families in Norfolk, said allocated carers' tickets were given to wheelchair users who went on to a raised platform area for but added many people who need carers have hidden disabilities.
Mrs Sykes said: "An extra ticket is out of reach if there is a budget. A carer has a responsibility to look after a disabled person. We want to improve things for the future."