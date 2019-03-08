Lifesaving defibrillators placed at Norwich crematoria after heart attack deaths

Lifesaving equipment for mourners who suffer heart attacks at funerals has been installed at two Norwich crematoriums.

Karen Walford, crematorium manager at Earlham Crematorium. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Karen Walford, crematorium manager at Earlham Crematorium. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Earlham and St Faiths Crematorium staff have been trained to use defibrillators, which were installed after two deaths at UK crematoria in the past six months.

Site operator Dignity fundraised for the devices via charity partner the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Earlham Crematorium manager Karen Walford said: "Every minute without CPR or defibrillation reduces a person's chance of surviving a cardiac arrest by 10pc.

"We will always call an ambulance but wanted to do everything we possibly can to provide immediate help."

Donna Stokes of the BHF said: "Defibrillators need to be available in areas of risk - where crowds gather; where people are under stress or somewhere an ambulance may take time to reach due to traffic or distance from a hospital. Crematoriums meet all of these requirements."