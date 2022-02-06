Library's event to bring the fun and enthusiasm back into books
- Credit: Chris Tracy
Through mesmerising images and historical texts the Millennium Library in Norwich is looking to inspire children once again through books.
On the second floor of the Norwich Heritage Centre, archive specialist, Chris Tracy and Rachel Ridealgh, community librarian, are turning the page after Covid and holding their 'Boards, Bindings and Type' event to instil more enthusiasm in kids about the written word.
Chris said: "We will have a special selection of books out for children to look at.
"They will be able to see how books have developed and changed over time and also see how books were constructed back then.
"Rachel will then lead a bookmaking class where the children can have a go at crafting and binding their own books."
The free event, being held on February 17, will draw from a wealth of publications which are all available for anyone to view from the library itself.
Chris said: "There's no final decision on all the books we'll be using yet but we have a few lined up."
Youngsters who attend however will be treated to books such as "the magnificent" Nuremburg Chronicle - one of the most famous early printed books back in 1493 with over 1000 wood-cut illustrations.
Another book to be included is the Hortus Sanitatis which is a "natural history encyclopaedia printed in 1491" with page upon page of brightly coloured images dating back hundreds of years.
"We want to put out lots of fantastic books and then see where the kid's imagination takes them" Chris added.
"The main thing we want to do is engage young people and impress upon them that these books and the library itself, are a part of their history and heritage."
In the past the library has partnered with academics of the University of East Anglia project 'unlocking the archives'.
And while the upcoming event is not directly partnered this time around it has been heavily inspired by it.
Chris said: "The more we can use the collections the better - we want make as many people aware of these wonderful books and that they're accessible for anyone to come and see them."