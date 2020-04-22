Search

Advanced search

Video

Les Dennis insists he didn’t defy lockdown to graffiti name in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:13 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 22 April 2020

Les Dennis insists he didn't defy coronavirus lockdown to graffiti his name around Norwich Picture: Ian West/PA, Archant

Les Dennis insists he didn't defy coronavirus lockdown to graffiti his name around Norwich Picture: Ian West/PA, Archant

Archant

TV star and comedian Les Dennis has been forced to deny once more that he is responsible for the graffiti of his name around Norwich.

Back in 2018, pictures began circulating online of bizarre tributes to the former Family Fortunes presenter in locations across the city, which saw his name scrawled on walls in places such as St Benedicts Street and Fishergate.

He shared the pictures at the time and proclaimed a “low-rent Banksy” was to blame for the unusual graffiti and that he had nothing to do with it.

READ MORE: How Norwich’s Topless Baker found fame and became a judge on American TV

Mr Dennis, who previously owned a holiday home on the north Norfolk coast, has now been forced to deny his involvement yet again after he was tweeted a photo of it which said “Really @Les Dennis?”

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich (photographed in 2018) Picture: ArchantLes Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich (photographed in 2018) Picture: Archant

Mr Dennis tweeted: “Again? I haven’t been defying lockdown and travelling to Norwich.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz

Which road is this? Photo: Google

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz

Which road is this? Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Baker to launch doorstep delivery of afternoon tea

Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen

Customers empty-handed as cruise company delays refunds by months

P&O has said it will take up to 60 days to return refunds to customers whose holidays it cancelled. PA Photo:Tim Ockenden

Les Dennis insists he didn’t defy lockdown to graffiti name in Norwich

Les Dennis insists he didn't defy coronavirus lockdown to graffiti his name around Norwich Picture: Ian West/PA, Archant

Westlife cancel Norwich concert at Carrow Road

Westlife have cancelled their Norwich gig at Carrow Road because of coronavirus. Picture: Rhodes Media
Drive 24