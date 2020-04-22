Video

Les Dennis insists he didn’t defy lockdown to graffiti name in Norwich

Les Dennis insists he didn't defy coronavirus lockdown to graffiti his name around Norwich Picture: Ian West/PA, Archant Archant

TV star and comedian Les Dennis has been forced to deny once more that he is responsible for the graffiti of his name around Norwich.

Again? I haven't been defying lockdown and travelling to Norwich. https://t.co/Her1UtlCpn — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) April 20, 2020

Back in 2018, pictures began circulating online of bizarre tributes to the former Family Fortunes presenter in locations across the city, which saw his name scrawled on walls in places such as St Benedicts Street and Fishergate.

He shared the pictures at the time and proclaimed a “low-rent Banksy” was to blame for the unusual graffiti and that he had nothing to do with it.

Mr Dennis, who previously owned a holiday home on the north Norfolk coast, has now been forced to deny his involvement yet again after he was tweeted a photo of it which said “Really @Les Dennis?”

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich (photographed in 2018) Picture: Archant Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich (photographed in 2018) Picture: Archant

Mr Dennis tweeted: “Again? I haven’t been defying lockdown and travelling to Norwich.”