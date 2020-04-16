Search

Norwich pub inviting locals to cover their windows in colourful leopards

PUBLISHED: 09:25 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 16 April 2020

The landlords of The Leopard pub in Norwich, Justin McKee and Emma Byrne, are inviting customers to draw colourful leopards they can put on the windows to lift spirits during coronavirus lockdown Credit: The Leopard pub/Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The landlords of The Leopard pub in Norwich are lifting spirits in the local community by encouraging people to draw pictures of the feline it is named after to put in their windows.

Couple Justin McKee and Emma Byrne took over The Leopard pub in Norwich in November 2019. Picture: Ella WilkinsonCouple Justin McKee and Emma Byrne took over The Leopard pub in Norwich in November 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The NR3 pub in Bull Close Road, which was named the best in Norfolk by CAMRA in 2019, was taken over by couple Justin McKee, who had previously been the general manager, and Emma Byrne in November last year after Bob Utting decided to leave after five years at the helm.

After just four months, the couple had to temporarily close the pub due to the coronavirus lockdown, but they are determined to stay positive.

After being inspired by people putting rainbows in their windows they decided to do the same with leopards and asked their Facebook followers to draw one, then take a picture and send it to them so they can print it.

READ MORE: Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

Miss Byrne said: “We thought it would be a nice thing local people can do and can be something to look at on their daily walk - we can’t have the pub full of people so we thought let’s get it full of leopards instead and we have had around 25 pictures so far and families and a whole range of age groups are joining in.

“We are all in this together right now and it is important we all look after each other and stay positive.

The Leopard pub in NR3 has received 25 pictures so far Credit: The LeopardThe Leopard pub in NR3 has received 25 pictures so far Credit: The Leopard

“We are also planning to do a competition in some form where the best ones will be turned into t-shirts and the profits will go to the NHS.”

READ MORE: Norwich gift shop delivering mystery boxes filled with American treats

The couple are also using the time to freshen up the pub and are repainting the inside and also doing work on the seating in the beer garden at the back.

The freehouse, which was previously owned by Batemans, dates back to 1824 and it is rumoured it was nicknamed The Lion at one stage as the picture of the leopard outside was “so terrible”.

You can send your pictures to their Facebook page ‘The Leopard - Norwich’.

Topic Tags:

